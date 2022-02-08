Oscars 2022 Nominations: Spider-Man No Way Home Nominated But Not For Best Picture; MCU Fans Divided

Spider-Man: No Way Home and Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings have officially received a nomination at the Oscars 2022. The 94th Academy Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday. Hosted by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross, The Academy announced all the 23 categories, including best picture, best director, best actor and actress and other technical categories.

During the nomination announcement, it was revealed that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings have been nominated at Oscars 2022. Both the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies have bagged a nomination in the Best Visual Effects category. The films will not only be competing with each other but also Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy and Daniel Craig’s James Bond swansong No Time to Die.

Marvel Studios congratulated the team of Shang-Chi on their Oscar nomination. “Congratulations to the crew behind Marvel Studios’ #ShangChi and The Legend of The Ten Rings for their Academy Award nomination for Best Visual Effects! #OscarNoms," they tweeted, along with a still from the film.

The Oscar nod has led to all kinds of reactions. While MCU fans are celebrating that both the Marvel movies now have an Oscar nod, some felt disappointed that Spider-Man: No Way Home did not get a Best Picture nomination. The movies that are in the running for Best Picture include Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, and West Side Story.

The absence of Spider-Man: No Way Home has some left fans upset. “Maybe I’m just a fanboy, but Spider-Man No Way Home made me feel things with a crowd few other movies have… I wanted it to get a Best Picture nod," a fan tweeted. “Spider-Man No Way Home not getting nominated for best picture is literally WHY people do not care about award shows like the Oscars…" added another.

Spider-Man: No Way Home emerged as the biggest blockbuster of 2021. The film brought together Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in one frame. The film drew the most audiences since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

