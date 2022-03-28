Oscars 2022: Wrong 'Will Smith' Hit By Angry Tweets After Chris Rock Slap Gate, He Issues Clarification

Will Smith dropped jaws after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022. Will, who won Best Actor at the 94th Academy Awards later in the night, had everyone at the Dolby Theatre and the audiences watching the ceremony from home in shock with his altercation which was caused by a joke Chris cracked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s Oscar look.

Following the incident, angry fans reached out to ‘Will Smith’ on Twitter, whose account is verified, and expressed their disappointment over his reaction. Several fans tagged ‘Will Smith’ and said that he should apologise to Chris for his actions. However, little that they know, the Will they were tagging wasn’t the actor but a podcaster and video game creator.

Will started getting tagged on posts about the actor soon after Will the actor slapped Chris. “Whelp," the podcaster tweeted. “I’m sorry if you’re offended," he joked. “Hopefully all anyone remembers at the end of the show is this inappropriately upbeat “In Memoriam” segment," he played along with the misunderstanding. However, it seems things got further dramatic after Will Smith won Best Actor for his performance in King Richard.

Advertisement

Soon, the Twitter user issued a clarification that he isn’t the actor but his namesake. “Real talk, I’m not the person you’re upset/happy with. I make podcasts and video games for a living," he said. The user also presented his stand on the issue. “At the risk of making people pissed off at me instead of that other guy, the world would be a better place if we stopped answering words with violence," he added.

Real talk, I’m not the person you’re upset/happy with. I make podcasts and video games for a living. At the risk of making people pissed off at me instead of that other guy, the world would be a better place if we stopped answering words with violence. — Will Smith (@willsmith) March 28, 2022

The Oscar award winner slapped Chris after he joked about Jada’s bald look. The actress has been public about her battle with alopecia, which resulted in her short hair. Chris walked up to the stage and smacked Chris in the face. After he returned to his seat, he was heard yelling, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***king mouth.” “Wow dude, it was a GI Jane joke," Chris replied. “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***king mouth," Will repeated himself. “I’m going to," Chris replied before adding, “That was the greatest night in television."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.