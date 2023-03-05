CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Oscars 2023: Deepika Stuns in Leather Jacket as Pathaan Actress Leaves for Academy Awards
1-MIN READ

Oscars 2023: Deepika Stuns in Leather Jacket as Pathaan Actress Leaves for Academy Awards

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: March 05, 2023, 08:06 IST

Mumbai, India

Deepika Padukone was clicked at the Mumbai airport last night as she left for the Oscars. The Pathaan actress is one of the presenters this year.

Deepika Padukone, who will be one of the presenters at the 95th Academy Awards this year has left for Los Angeles ahead of the prestigious award show. The Pathaan actress was clicked at the Mumbai airport last night as she left for the Oscars. Deepika looked dashing in a brown leather jacket which she styled with a black top and blue denim jeans. The actress wore sunglasses to accessorise her looks. She flashed her smile to the shutterbugs clicking her before she left.

Watch the photos and video here:

Deepika Padukone is among the A-list celebrities presenting at the 95th Oscars.
The Pathaan actress stuns in a brown leather jacket
Deepika Padukone flaunts her smile at the paparazzi

It was announced a couple of days ago that Deepika will be one of the presenters at the Oscars this year. This comes at a time when three Indian films (RRR for its song Naatu Naatu, All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers) are already nominated for the highest honour in filmmaking.

The list of Oscars presenters so far include Deepika Padukone, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors and Questlove.

The 95th Academy Awards will air live on ABC on Sunday (12 March) with Jimmy Kimmel returning as host for the third time. The ceremony will be broadcast from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, which was released on January 25. Directed by Siddharth Anand and also starring John Abraham, the film has broken all the records at the box office. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, has made Rs 526 crore in India, and Rs 1022 crore globally. Deepika will next be next seen in Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. This marks her first collaboration with the South superstar and reunion with Big B. She also has Fighter in the pipeline with Hrithik Roshan.

