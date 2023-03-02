Oscars 2023: MM Keeravani Shares He Won’t Perform Live On Naatu Naatu, Says ‘After I Get Time To...'

RRR is continuing to wreak havoc at the global awards, whether it be Golden Globes or the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards, SS Rajamouli’s masterpiece RRR is leaving everyone impressed. And after bagging trophies as such esteemed awards, the RRR’s song Naatu Naatu’s team is all set to spill the magic at Oscars 2023, with their live performance. However, the music maestro M M Keeravani will not be joining the star cast of the song.

At the Oscars ceremony, the singers Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava who have rendered the globally sensational ‘Naatu Naatu’ will be joining Keeravani the Dolby theatre in Los Angeles. Or perhaps, “joining” is not quite the plan. Explains Keeravani, “The singers will perform the song. I won’t be joining them. I don’t think I’m in the right shape to be doing a live performance. Some day in the future, after I get time to work out, you may see me on stage. Not now. Not at the Oscars.”

As the big day approaches, Keeravani gets less and less anxious. “The RRR team and I have been attending so many awards in the US, and the song has unanimously been hailed as the musical sensation of the year. The other nominated songs are wonderful. But ‘Naatu Naatu’ has introduced a new sound to the West.”

Meanwhile, Naatu Naatu is competing against the likes of Rihanna and Lady Gaga in the Best Music (Original Song) category. The other tracks that are nominated include This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once by Son Lux, Stephanie Hsu, and David Byrne, Applause from Tell It Like A Woman by Diane Warren and Sofia Carson, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick by Lady Gaga, and Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever by Rihanna.

Naatu Naatu has already won the Golden Globes Awards in the Best Original Song category alongside two Critics’ Choice Awards. The actioner features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles in this lavish adventurous story which is a tribute to all Indian freedom fighters and unsung heroes.

Besides Naatu Naatu, filmmaker Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes has received a nomination in the Best Documentary Feature Film category. Set against the backdrop of Delhi, the documentary chronicles the life of two siblings Nadeem and Mohammad who devote their entire lives to rescuing and treating injures birds, mainly the black kites which are disappearing from the blue sky. The documentary is nominated alongside Navalny, A House Made of Splinters, First of Love, and All the Beauty and the Bloodshed.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 95th Academy Awards will be broadcast live on ABC. It will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 12.

