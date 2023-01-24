Oscars 2023 Nominations LIVE Updates: All Eyes on 4 Films from India that Have Been Shortlisted

Read more

Four Indian films are in the running for nominations at the Oscars this year. India’s official entry Chhello Show, acclaimed documentary feature All That Breathes, documentary short The Elephant Whisperers, and Naatu Naatu — the song from period action blockbuster RRR have made it to the 95th Academy Awards shortlist.

MM Keeravani composition Naatu Naatu, which recently bagged a Golden Globe Award, will fight it out with the likes of Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength) from James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, Lift Me U’ from Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Hold My Hand from Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick, This Is A Life from Daniel Kwan-Daniel Scheinert’s Everything Everywhere All at Once to make it to the final list.

The nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Actress have always been the centre of attention. While several predictions are being made, Indian fans are hoping RRR gets a nod as well.

Read all the Latest Movies News here