Oscars: 1600 RRR Fans Welcome Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli at Film's 'Biggest' Screening, Videos Go Viral

Ahead of Oscars 2023, RRR is re-released in the US and one of the first and biggest screenings took place on March 1. The special screening was attended by 1647 fans, with SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan in the house. Unfortunately, Jr NTR is back in India but is expected to join the duo in the US just in time for the 95th Academy Awards. In videos surfacing from LA’s The Theatre at Ace Hotel, the filmmaker and Telugu star were welcomed with loud cheers.

In a video shared by Beyond Fest, Rajamouli and Ram Charan were seen taking the centre stage while fans welcomed them with thunderous claps. “Absolute chaos as Team RRRMovie took the stage in front of 1600 fans.@DOPSenthilKumar @mmkeeravaani @ssrajamouli and @AlwaysRamCharan brought the house down. #RRRForOscars,” the caption of the tweet read.

SS Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya also shared a video and a picture from the screening to give fans back home a glimpse of the screening. “The WORLDS LARGEST screening of #RRR!!! 1647 fans are going to blow up the roof of the ACE HOTEL! Brace yourselves!!” his caption read.

The WORLDS LARGEST screening of #RRR !!! 1647 fans are going to blow up the roof of the ACE HOTEL! Brace yourselves!! 🔥🔥🔥@VarianceFilms @PotentateFilms @BeyondFest @RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/Pznz5R9N09— S S Karthikeya (@ssk1122) March 2, 2023

RRR’s Naatu Naatu is in the running to win the Best Original Song category of the 95th Academy Awards alongside Rihanna’s Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Diane Warren and Sofia Carson’s Applause from Tell It Like A Woman, and Sony Lux, Stephanie Hsu, and David Byrne’s This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once. The winner will be announced on Sunday, March 12 during the live broadcast of the 95th Oscar Awards, set to be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

