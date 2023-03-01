Oscars 2023: RRR's Naatu Naatu To Be Performed Live By Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava At The Awards

After its massive win at the Golden Globes, RRR’s Naatu Naatu has also received a prestigious nomination at the 95th Academy Awards. Just weeks before the ceremony, it is confirmed that the Oscar-nominated song from director SS Rajamouli’s RRR (Rise Roar Revolt) will also be performed on stage by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The hit dance number that continues to top the Indian party playlist is composed by MM Keeravaani, while the lyrics were penned by Chandrabose. Notably, this performance will mark musician Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava’s prestigious debut at the Oscars.

On early Wednesday, the official Instagram page of the Academy Awards confirmed the news alongside a bright poster. “Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Naatu Naatu. Live at the 95th Oscars,” read the caption. Take a look at it here:

Naatu Naatu is competing against the likes of Rihanna and Lady Gaga in the Best Music (Original Song) category. The other tracks that are nominated include This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once by Son Lux, Stephanie Hsu, and David Byrne, Applause from Tell It Like A Woman by Diane Warren and Sofia Carson, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick by Lady Gaga, and Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever by Rihanna.

Naatu Naatu has already won the Golden Globes Awards in the Best Original Song category alongside two Critics’ Choice Awards. The actioner features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles in this lavish adventurous story which is a tribute to all Indian freedom fighters and unsung heroes.

Besides Naatu Naatu, filmmaker Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes has received a nomination in the Best Documentary Feature Film category. Set against the backdrop of Delhi, the documentary chronicles the life of two siblings Nadeem and Mohammad who devote their entire lives to rescuing and treating injures birds, mainly the black kites which are disappearing from the blue sky. The documentary is nominated alongside Navalny, A House Made of Splinters, First of Love, and All the Beauty and the Bloodshed.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 95th Academy Awards will be broadcast live on ABC. It will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 12.

