Oscars 2023: Shaunak Sen is 'Shocked, Relieved' After All That Breathes Bags Nomination

It is a moment of pride for Indian filmmaker Shaunak Sen, whose directorial ‘All That Breathes’ has bagged a nomination at the 95th Oscar Awards in the Documentary Feature Film category. Sen, who is currently on cloud nine expressed his excitement and astonishment by thanking the Academy Award organizers for recognizing his work on Instagram. In a heartfelt statement, the director revealed his entire team was “shocked, discombobulated, and relieved" to learn about the prestigious nomination. He conveyed his deepest gratitude to every person who collaborated together to make ‘All That Breathes’ a successful project.

Shaunak Sen wrote, “We're all shocked, relieved, and discombobulated. Deepest, most heartfelt thanks to our characters, the whole film team, and collaborators. We're all at a slight loss of words - but the main thing to note for now is that this only happened because everyone working almost moved worlds to somehow make the film reach the finishing line. I'm still wrapping my head around it. Congratulations to all the other wonderful films!” His official statement was shared alongside the documentary’s stunning poster with graphics of the nomination. Take a look at the post here:

The documentary is competing alongside films like Fire Of Love, A House Made of Splinters, All That Beauty And Bloodshed, and Navalny to win the coveted title. The plot of the documentary film is set against the backdrop of Delhi’s polluted air and escalating violence between communal groups. Amidst this, two brothers strive hard and devote their entire life to safeguarding the extinction of the majestic bird species, the black kite.

Previously, the documentary has bagged prestigious accolades at various functions. The list includes winning a Grierson Award at the BFI London Film Festival, and the Best Documentary award at the Seminci. ‘All That Breathes’ also received nominations at independent awards like Gotham, IDA Award, and Critics Choice Awards. Besides this, it raked up top awards at noteworthy film festivals including Sundance and Cannes. The documentary was released in over 30 theatres in the UK and also multiple cineplexes across the USA. It has also been acquired officially by HBO Documentary Films.

At the Oscars nominations, announced on Tuesday, RRR's Naatu Naatu and The Elephant Whisperers bagged nods in the Best Original Music and Documentary Short Film categories, respectively.

