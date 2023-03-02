Oscars: Before RRR, SS Rajamouli Tried To Charm Academy With Baahubali 2, But Failed; Here's Why

All eyes are on RRR at the Oscars 2023. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus is up for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards slated to take place next weekend. While fans are rooting for the film to bring home the lone award it is nominated for, they are still coming to terms with the Academy Awards snubbing the film in the Best Picture category. The film didn’t make the cut in Best Foreign Film either. However, did you know this isn’t the first time Rajamouli faced rejection on the Oscars front?

Well, back in 2017, Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion generated quite the Oscars buzz. Fans were hoping it would be India’s official submission for the Academy Awards that year in the Best Foreign Film category. But to fans’ disappointment, the film couldn’t make the cut. Instead, Rajkummar Rao’s Newton was selected.

Reacting to the turn of events, Rajamouli told IANS at the time, “(I am) Not at all (disappointed at losing out the race to Oscars this year). When I make a film, I never think about awards. It is not my aim. The aim is to first satisfy myself with the story and then next is to see that it reaches the maximum number of audience and makes money for everyone who has put their life in it."

“That is my most important thing. If awards come, then I am happy. If they don’t, I don’t mind that because they are not at all my criteria," he added.

Fast forward to 2023 and Rajamouli is now going to walk the red carpet to attend the 95th Academy Awards with Ram Charan, Jr NTR and MM Keeravani. While it remains to see if Ram and Tarak set the stage on fire with their performance of Naatu Naatu, it has been revealed that Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will be performing the song live at the Oscars.

