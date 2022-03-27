Oscars Nominations 2022: Who Are The Top Contenders For Best Film, Actor, Actress, and Director?

The much anticipated global award show of the year, the 94th Academy Awards are all set to enthrall movie buffs. The mega show will take place on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles at 8 pm ET. This means that in India, fans can enjoy the ceremony from 5.30 am IST on Monday i.e. March 28.

The four major categories at Oscars are Best Picture, Best Actor (Male), Best Actor (Female) and Best Director. While Dune and The power of the dog have been nominated for the best picture among other movies, Belfast director Kenneth Branagh has been nominated for the best director award along with Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Paul Thomas Anderson, Jane Campion, and Steven Spielberg.

Let’s take a look at the list of nominations for Oscars 2022 here:

Directing Nominees

Kenneth Branagh- Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi- Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson- Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion- The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg- West Side Story

Best Picture Nominees

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Actor in a Leading Role Nominees

Javier Bardem- Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch- The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield- tick, tick…BOOM!

Will Smith- King Richard

Denzel Washington- The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actress in a Leading Role Nominees

Jessica Chastain- The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman- The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz- Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman- Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart- Spencer

Meanwhile, The Academy has already announced the list of presenters for the biggest night and it includes West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler, Dune stars Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin. Not just this, but the new additions to the list included Euphoria star Jacob Elordi along with Jake Gyllenhaal, Tennis legends, Serena and Venus Williams, J. K. Simmons and Jill Scott.

This year’s Oscars will also take Indians on a joyride to know that among the 276 films which were shortlisted for 94th Academy Awards, Suriya’s Jai Bhim and Mohanlal’s Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, have also been chosen.

Fans can enjoy the Oscars 2022 on Star Movies, Star Movies HD and Star World. Interestingly, the social media pages of The Academy will be broadcasting the awards live too.

