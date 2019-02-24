English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oscars Readies Itself for Awarding Best in Film Business, Bollywood Remembers Sridevi
A case of fraud was registered against actress Sonakshi Sinha, Barack Obama wore a self-referential jacket and Netflix released its latest film 'Firebrand'.
A case of fraud was registered against actress Sonakshi Sinha, Barack Obama wore a self-referential jacket and Netflix released its latest film 'Firebrand'.
The road to Oscars is laden with highs and lows. However, it does not take away the Academy's pleasure in celebrating the biggest achievements in motion pictures. As the 91st Academy Awards ceremony inches closer, with each minute passing, it only warrants that we take a look at the nominees this year, and some more.
Today also marks the first death anniversary of Bollywood actress Sridevi. Her daughter Janhvi Kapoor shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, remembering the legendary actress. The star passed away at the age of 54 due to accidental drowning in the bathtub of her hotel room in Dubai.
Actress Sonakshi Sinha has been allegedly booked for cheating an event organizer. Reports claim that an FIR has been registered at a police station in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh for fraud. The actress was to appear at an event where she turned out to be a no-show.
Netflix has released another original film this week titled Firebrand. It’s a Marathi film produced by Priyanka Chopra’s Purple Pebble Pictures. Director Aruna Raje tries to analyse the effects of rape in a teenage girl, who gets waylaid and abused by a drunk in this social drama.
Barack Obama is a fan of sports and politics. It became clearer, when he recently made a statement with his black jacket that reminded viewers that he was the 44th POTUS. Twitter followers picked it up immediately, calling him the ‘coolest’ president ever.
The Oscars ceremony will happen tonight; tomorrow morning in India. While fans and viewers ready themselves for the winners and snubs, here’s a look at what to expect at this year’s ceremony.
Read: From Queen's Opening Performance to 'Period. End of Sentence', Here is All You Need to Know About the 91st Oscars
Today, February 24, marks one year since Sridevi passed away. As fans take to social media to commemorate the legendary actress, her daughter Janhvi Kapoor also shared a moving post for the late superstar.
Read:My Heart Will Always Be Heavy: Janhvi Kapoor Remembers Mom Sridevi on First Death Anniversary
Talent Full On Company, which manage Sonakshi Sinha, was roped in for an event and after talking to the private secretary of Sonakshi, Rs 32 lakh was allegedly deposited in her account. At the last minute however, Sonakshi allegedly cancelled her appearance causing losses to the organiser. A case of fraud has been registered against her in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh.
Read:Sonakshi Sinha, Four Others Booked for Allegedly Cheating an Event Organiser of Rs 37 Lakh
If you are planning to indulge in guilt-free streaming over the weekend, watch out for Marathi film Firebrand on Netflix original. Read our review of Priyanka Chopra’s Purple Pebble Pictures’ Firebrand first.
Read:Firebrand Movie Review: Priyanka Chopra's Production Treats Rape With a Touch of Superficiality
Former POTUS Barack Obama was spotted donning a black bomber jacket embroidered with the number "44" in silver on its left sleeve. Twitter couldn’t keep calm over the fashion choice of Obama.
Read:Barack Obama Sports Bomber Jacket Emblazoned With '44' & Twitter Can't Stop Gushing Over It
