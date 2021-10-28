CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Oscars to Grammys, Check Out International Entertainment Awards Calendar 2021-2022

The 94th Academy Awards 2022 will be held on March 27, 2021

From the 94th Academy Awards to Grammys and Golden Globes Awards, check out the complete calendar of the upcoming awards season.

After suffering the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic, the entertainment industry is back in full swing. With films and shows resuming their schedules, it is only natural that award shows to honour these projects will suit. On Thursday, the International Entertainment Awards calendar for the years 2021 and 2022 was released. The calendar revealed all the dates of the upcoming awards shows, starting from International Emmys to the 94th Academy Awards 2022.

The first event will be International Emmy Awards which honours TV shows and web-series around the world. It will be held on November 22, 2021. Following that will be People’s Choice Awards, which will be held on December 7, 2021.

In 2022, some important events include Golden Globes on January 9 and Grammy Awards on January 31, 2022, British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards (BAFTAs) on February 13, 2022. The Screen Actors Guild Awards will be held on February 27, 2022 The 94th Academy Awards will be held on March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Check out the full list:

International Emmy - November 22, 2021

People’s Choice Awards - December 7, 2021

Oscars shortlists announcement - December 21, 2021

Critics Choice Awards - January 9, 2022

Golden Globes Awards - January 9, 2022

Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations - January 12, 2022

Grammys - January 31, 2022

Oscars nominations announcement - February 8, 2022

British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards - February 13, 2022

Producers Guild of America Awards - February 26, 2022

SAG Awards - February 27, 2022

Directors Guild of America Awards - March 12, 2022

Oscars - March 27, 2022

first published:October 28, 2021, 21:34 IST