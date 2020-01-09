Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Oscars to Take Place Without Any Host for Second year, Says ABC

The 2020 Oscars ceremony in February will again have no host, the head of ABC Television Entertainment told reporters.

Reuters

Updated:January 9, 2020, 10:55 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Oscars to Take Place Without Any Host for Second year, Says ABC
Image courtesy: Twitter

The 2020 Oscars ceremony in February will again have no host, the head of ABC Television Entertainment said on Wednesday.

“Let me confirm it now. Together with the Academy (of Motion Pictures), we have decided there will be no traditional host again this year,” Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, told television reporters.

The 2019 Oscars was the first in 30 years to have no host and saw the audience on broadcaster ABC (DIS.N) rise to 29.6 million Americans, breaking a four-year trend of falling viewership for the live ceremony.

Burke said the decision not to have a host for the Feb. 9 event, the most prestigious awards in the movie business, was prompted by good reviews last year, when rock band Queen opened the show with a live performance to celebrate the box office success of the musical “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Burke said organizers planned on “repeating what worked for us last year - huge entertainment value, big musical numbers, big comedy.”

“A lot of incredible elements have already come together and convinced us that we are going to have an incredibly entertaining show again,” she added, without giving details.

Nominations for the 2020 Oscars will be announced on Monday.

Finding a host for big awards show has become increasingly difficult in recent years. Comedian Kevin Hart pulled out of the 2019 Oscars job after being slammed on social media for homophobic comments he had made in the past. He apologized.

Other comedians, including Ricky Gervais at Sunday’s Golden Globes, have met with criticism for being either too harsh, too political, or too soft in their jokes.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram