Oscars 2019: With Mahershala Ali, Regina King and Spike Lee Winning Coveted Titles, Academy Celebrates Diversity at the Ceremony
91st Academy Awards ceremony turned out to be a big night celebrating diversity.
91st Academy Awards ceremony turned out to be a big night celebrating diversity. With a number of artiste marking their maiden Oscars, the award ceremony created history by honouring craftsmen under its diverse bandwagon.
Ruth E. Carter won Best Costume Design trophy for her work on superhero film Black Panther, becoming the first woman of colour in history to win in the category. Black Panther, with a predominantly black cast, became the first superhero film ever to make it to the Best Picture category at the Oscars, came away with three wins, including costume design, production design and best original score.
Likewise, Rami Malek bagged the Best Actor in a Leading role trophy for Bohemian Rhapsody becoming the first Egyptian-American to register a win in the category.
It was a pleasant surprise for the makers of Green Book, as the film won the Best Picture trophy at the 91st Academy Awards. Green Book based on the unlikely friendship between a black pianist and his white driver touring the segregated U.S. South in the 1960s, defeated front runners Roma and Vice to win the award.
Cheers echoed through Mexico City’s Roma district when the eponymous film by Alfonso Cuaron won three Oscars. Reportedly, Mexico city officials set up giant screens in a park to watch the live broadcast from Los Angeles. Whoops went up among hundreds gathered when Cuaron won the best director and best cinematographer. Roma also won the best foreign language Oscar - a first for Mexico.
Filmmaker Spike Lee was elated when BlacKkKlansman was announced as the Oscar winner for Adapted Screenplay at the 91st Academy Awards.
Making a political comment, Lee, whose film takes on racism in the US, said: "The 2020 presidential election is around the corner. Let us all mobilise, let's all be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate."
After receiving an Oscar in 2016 for his role as Juan in Barry Jenkins' Moonlight, Mahershala Ali's win in the Best Supporting Actor category makes him the first actor in 24 years to receive multiple acting Oscars in two years or less in any category.
Regina King won her first Oscar trophy in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in Barry Jenkins' If Beale Street Could Talk.
The Oscar ceremony went ahead without a host for the first time since 1989 and instead was filled with powerhouse music performances from Queen, Bette Midler and Jennifer Hudson. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performed an intimate duet of Shallow from A Star is Born, which brought Gaga her first Oscar.
Emotional at the win, Gaga said, “I have worked hard for a long time and it’s not about winning, it’s about not giving up,” said a tearful Gaga. “It’s not about how many times you get rejected. ... It’s about how many times you are brave and you keep on going.”
(With inputs from agencies)
