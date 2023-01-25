Social media sensation Uorfi Javed has carved a niche for herself with her sartorial choices. From unconventional outfits made from garbage bags to cut-out patterns, there’s hardly a time when Uorfi’s out-of-the-box fashion statements do not make heads turn. Recently, Uorfi got into a heated war of words with politician Chitra Wagh. She even filed a complaint against Uorfi, alleging ‘indulging in nudity publicly’. However, Uorfi’s trouble does not end here. In a recent Twitter post, the 25-year-old shared that she was finding it difficult to rent a flat in Mumbai, owing to her personal choices.

Dropping the tweet on January 24, Uorfi expressed that while Muslim owners were hesitant to rent out a flat because of her choice of attire, Hindu house owners had a problem with the actress being from the Muslim community.

“Muslim owners don’t want to rent me a house because of the way I dress, Hindi owners don’t want to rent me cause I’m Muslim. Some owners have an issue with the political threats I get. Finding a rental apartment in Mumbai is so tuff,” penned Uorfi.

As soon as the tweet surfaced on the microblogging platform, netizens were quick to lend their support to the experimental fashionista. “This is unconstitutional and wrong,” noted one user. “Same situation. I hope you get a good place to stay Asap,” quipped another.

However, a certain section of people blamed Uorfi for her current troublesome situation. “Yeh phele sochna tha na! Actions have a reaction!” pointed out one user. “Just like you have the freedom of dressing the way you like similarly house owners have the freedom to give a house. Nothing biased here,” opined another Twitterati.

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Uorfi defended her apparel choices by saying, “This industry is all about getting popularity and getting attention, so what is wrong with it then? These people are making me out to be a criminal. They are complaining about my clothes… These people don’t have a problem with my clothing, they are just here to get some attention by using my name.”

