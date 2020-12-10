OTT Has Offered Me Serious Roles: Arshad Warsi

Mumbai: Actor Arshad Warsi, who is more popular for his comedic turns in “Munna Bhai”, “Golmaal” and “Dhamaal”, says the digital platform has provided him with an opportunity to play more “serious” roles. The 52-year-old actor, best known to audiences as Circuit, Man Friday to Sanjay Dutt’s titular gangster in “Munna Bhai” films, said OTT gave him “Asur”, an acclaimed Voot Select crime thriller, in which he played Dhananjay Rajput, a forensic expert.

“I have been waiting for so many years, I managed to get that, thanks to OTT, which is doing roles other than comedy because in cinema I was mostly getting comedy parts. OTT has offered me various serious roles, I am happy as I am doing most of them,” Warsi told .