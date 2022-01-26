Our Beloved Summer Ending Explained; Will Choi Woo-shik And Kim Da-mi Return For Season 2?

Our Beloved Summer finale premiered on Tuesday night with BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung’s Christmas Tree playing on the show one last time. The K-drama starred Choi Woo-shik and Kim Da-mi in the lead with Kim Sung-cheol, Roh Jeong-eui, Park Jin-joo and Ahn Dong-Goo in supporting roles.

The breezy K-drama followed the journey of high school sweethearts, Choi Ung (Choi Woo-shik) and Kook Yeon-soo (Kim Da-mi), who broke up after dating for five years but were forced to reunite after their documentary from school went viral again. Through the 16 episodes, Choi Ung and Kook Yeon-soo realise that they continue to love each other. The series follows their journey back to each other while exploring each of their past traumas.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead:

Happy Ending For Choi Ung and Kook Yeon-soo:

Choi Ung and Kook Yeon-soo finally embarked on their own journeys. While Choi Ung gets his wake-up call after a critic dismissed his drawings as mere doodles, Kook Yeon-soo’s grandmother (halmoni) urged her to follow her heart. Choi Ung decides to go to Paris and pursue his dream but wanted Kook Yeon-su by his side. After much deliberation, Yeon-soo declines to follow him to Paris. However, they decide to continue a long-distance relationship.

Just before leaving for Paris, Choi Ung decides to take one last look at the father who abandoned him and lets go of the past. On the other hand, Yeon-soo realises that she has never been alone through her struggle. While she didn’t have Choi Ung by her side, she has always been surrounded by friends. She decides to stay back and embrace her life with all its struggle in South Korea.

After two years of dating, Choi Ung returns, proposes Yeon-soo and they marry. The series ends with Kim Ji-ung (Kim Sung-Cheol) approaching them for another documentary as fans are curious about the couple’s married life. Although they reject at first, they eventually cave in.

Kim Ji-ung Mends His Ties With His Mom:

Probably the most emotional part of the finale, Kim Ji-ung finally decides to bridge the distance between him and his mother. In the final few moments of the series, Kim Ji-Ung visits his mother in the hospital and confronts her about being a bad mother. While she explains that she didn’t want her son to be as miserable as her, Kim Ji-ung isn’t ready to forgive her. However, he does offer an olive branch and suggests they start their lives afresh while she has the time. He and his mother then record a documentary that would serve as a memory for him after she’s gone.

Kim Ji-ung also makes his peace that Yeon-soo and Choi Ung are together. A romantic connection with his colleague is also hinted at as she confessed her liking for him in the finale episode.

Is Our Beloved Summer 2 In The Making:

So far, the production team and the channels the show was airing on — Studio N production company, Super Moon Pictures, SBS, or Netflix — have not issued a statement on the probability of a season 2. However, Herald Pop reported a special Our Beloved Summer movie, titled Our Beloved Summer: The Movie, is set to premiere on January 27. The movie is said to feature a summary of the show and interviews of the cast members.

