Our Beloved Summer Ep 15: Choi Woo-shik's Drama Gives A Nod To Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots With Pre-Finale Episode

(Warning: Potential Spoilers Ahead)

Our Beloved Summer is coming to an end this week but not without giving Bollywood fans something to talk about. The K-drama starring Choi Woo-shik and Kim Da-mi premiered its 15th episode on Monday night and it was titled 3 Idiots, a seeming nod to Aamir Khan’s popular film of the same name.

Over the past eight weeks, the episodes of the K-drama have been named after international films. Our Beloved Summer’s first episode was titled I Know What You Did Last Summer. Some of the following episodes were titled 10 Things I Hate About You, Pride and Prejudice, Catch Me If You Can, Before Sunset, Just Friends, Begin Again, Life Is Beautiful (Italian film) and Love Actually. However, we didn’t anticipate a Bollywood film finding its way to the show.

3 Idiots stars Aamir with R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial is a popular film in South Korea. In 2020, BTS member Jimin (Park Jimin) had revealed that he had watched the film during the summer lockdown. The film has also been mentioned in other shows such as Welcome to Waikiki and Konde Intern. Our Beloved Summer’s nod to 3 Idiots only reminds us that the film continues to have a popular fanbase in South Korea.

While 3 Idiots explored the relationship between three students from different walks of life trying to pursue their dreams in a rather comical way, assuring each other that ‘All Izz Well’, the Our Beloved Summer episode of the same title was far from comical. The emotional episode showed viewers that all wasn’t well with Choi Ung (Choi Woo-shik), Kook Yeon-soo (Kim Da-mi) and Kim Ji-ung (Kim Sung-cheol). While Yeon-soo and Ji-ung leaned on Choi Ung during their troubling times, Choi Ung was tackling issues of his own all by himself.

Our Beloved Summer premieres its finale episode on Tuesday, January 25. The episode will air in India on Netflix.

