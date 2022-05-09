Our Blues Ep 9-10 Review: Shin Min-a Loses Custody Battle, Opens Up About her Depression to Lee Byung-hun

The 9th and 10th episodes of the K-drama Our Blues revolve around Lee Dong-Seok (Lee Byung-hun) and Seon-A (Shin Min-a) but also shows glimpses of In-Gwon (Park Ji-hwan), Ho-sik (Choi Young-jun), Captain Park Jeong-joon (Kim Woo-bin) and Lee Young-ok (Han Ji-min). The 9th episode of the omnibus series starts with Jung In-Gwon and Bang Ho-sik trying to put their past behind them, and accept their kids wanting to raise their unborn child. They have finally accepted Young-joo’s pregnancy with Hyeon and address each other as their in-laws.

We move on to Dong-Seok, who is having a good time selling to a crowd of people from his truck. He appears to be short-tempered and arrogant but also has a soft side, which he shows while giving discounts to the elderly or to the ones who can’t pay much. After saving Seon-A from committing suicide, he found a motel for her, where she can live in peace. However, the motel owner is apprehensive about having someone who tried to commit suicide and questions Dong-Seok about her. He says that she leaves her hotel room at random times and when they sneak into her room, they don’t find her.

Worried, Dong-Seok leaves despite the heavy rain to find her. Throughout the episode, we see flashbacks of Dong-Seok and Seon-A’s childhood days and what went wrong between them is revealed. Both belonging to troubled families had found solace in each other. The former loved the latter, which she was aware of, but never acted upon. One night, Seon-A goes to Dong-Seok’s house as her father and uncle are fighting once again. She spends the night with him and shares a close moment but nothing happens between them.

Later, Dong-Seok sees his friend meeting Seon-A alone and beats him to a pulp suspecting that they got intimate. In the present day, when he finds Seon-A, he remembers how she hurt him by sleeping with his friend and asks for an explanation. It is then revealed that Seon-A just wanted to act out so that her father leaves drinking and focuses on her. She says, “I couldn’t ask the person I love (Dong-Seok) to ruin me." However, Seon-A and Dong-Seok’s friend didn’t end up sleeping with each other as the former backed out at the last moment fearing that his friend would beat him up if he finds out.

This confession softens Dong-Seok. They also talk about her depression and the pills she has been taking. She tells her that her depression started at a very young age and her dad’s suicide is also one of the major reasons. She also talks about her husband but Dong-Seok gets angry knowing that he left her because of her depression. She lets out her emotions with his help and screams saying that he wants her son Yeol back.

The episode also features a romantic moment between Yeong-Ok and Jeong-joon, where the latter asks the former whether she has ever lied to anyone.

The next episode mostly focuses on Seon-A going back to Seoul to meet her son for his birthday. The custody battle is going on and the trial is a few days away. Her husband doesn’t want her to meet their son before the trial, fearing that her illness would lead to another accident. She however persuades him and spends the entire evening with Yeol. Dong-Seok has also accompanied her but stays out of her way when she is with her son. Seon-A’s husband asks her to bring their son back home on time as they have a family gathering for his birthday.

She, however, loses track of time and returns him to her husband late at night. Seon-A is reluctant to let go of her son and requests her husband to let her spend the night with Yeol. He disagrees and this leads to Seon-A trying to snatch Yeol from her husband. The little kid is startled by it and is taken to a hospital as his arms are hurt.

The next day, they again meet for the trail but Seon-A loses it. She goes back to Jeju with Dong-Seok and is completely broken. He lashes out at Seon-A and tells her that she can’t remain sad her entire life. She will have her low days but she needs to take care of herself.

One of the highlights of the episode remains Dong-Seok asking Seon-A about her depression and listening to her while she describes how she feels. He however is unable to grasp the entire concept but offers a helping hand whenever she needs it. The 9th episode was low on the thrill factor, especially after the whole pregnancy fiasco. However, it had its moment and the slow pace was crucial to establishing the relationship between Dong-Seok and Seon-A.

The 10th episode, again, was another emotional ride as Seon-A’s desperation to have her son to her was hard to watch. Moreover, Shin Min-a’s perfect portrayal of a broken yet strong mother was a cherry on the top.

Our Blues is streaming on Netflix.

