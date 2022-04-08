Our Blues Writer Noh Hee-Kyung on Creating Omnibus Format K-Drama: Got Sick and Tired of Only Seeing Male, Female Leads

Netflix’s upcoming series Our Blues will be presenting a new format of K-dramas where the stories will be told in an omnibus format. Written by popular writer Noh Hee-Kyung and helmed by Kim Kyu-tae, the series is set in the backdrop of Jeju Island of South Korea and revolves around the stories of several people who are either at the edge of something or are about to begin something new. Before the release of the drama, the cast members along with the director and writer had come together for a press conference, where they gave an insight into how the lives of the people on the island are going to be.

During the interaction, writer Noh also revealed the reason for making it into an omnibus format, a style that is not generally seen in mainstream K-dramas. He shared, “An Omnibus style is something that I wanted to try on in a drama series for over 10 years. I kind of got sick and tired of just seeing a male lead and a female lead. We are all lead characters in each of our lives but why is it that everything just revolves around two people in a drama. and those questions have led me to choose an omnibus style. And I chose Jeju because I believe it is a place where the local sentiments remain intact. In Jeju, the whole neighbourhood can be blood-related and if not then they are very close to each other. And this was something I could really use to portray Korean culture."

Fans are highly anticipating this series, as it marks the return of actor Kim Woo-bin to the small screen after recovering from cancer. He was last seen in the 2016 series Uncontrollably Fond, following which the actor was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer. Nervous about his return, he is also thankful that he is getting to meet everyone and be a part of the drama.

Woo-bin said, “To begin with, I am nervous. It has been quite some time so I am very nervous. I did appear on a scripted variety show and some commercials but I am so happy and thank full that I am able to appear in a drama series and meet you all."

For the uninitiated, one of the cast members Shin Min-a is also his partner in real life. However, the lovers have not been cast opposite each other and will be seen romancing other actors in the series. Explaining the reason for casting real-life lovers but pairing them with other people, writer Noh said, “I knew they wouldn’t join the project if they appeared as a couple. when I was casting them, I did tell them that they will not appear as a couple and they would each have a romantic relationship with someone else. And thankfully they were fine with that. I wanted to cast them because they are great actors and I didn’t think about anything else."

The couple has been very private about their relationship.

Meanwhile, Out Blues also stars Lee Byung-hun, Cha Seung-won, Lee Jung-eun, Uhm Jung-hwa, and Han Ji-min in pivotal roles along with an ensemble cast. It will stream on Netflix from April 9.

