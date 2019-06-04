Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Our Culture Doesn’t Like People with Wrinkles to be Talking About Sex, Says Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda currently features in Grace and Frankie, a show about three secretaries who get even with their sexist boss.

IANS

Updated:June 4, 2019, 8:50 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Our Culture Doesn’t Like People with Wrinkles to be Talking About Sex, Says Jane Fonda
Image: Instagram/Jane Fonda
Loading...
Hollywood actress Jane Fonda finds it disturbing to see people being uncomfortable with older women's sexuality.

During a roundtable, Fonda opened up about older women's sexuality and her aim to make people accept it and get them away with the taboos around it, reports Hollywood Reporter.

She said, "Our culture does not like people with wrinkles to be talking about sex. Kids don't either. They don't like to think about their parents doing it.

"But the fastest growing demographics in the world are older women and a lot of them are doing it very pleasurably."

Fonda, 81, shared that in her 40s she made a promise to give a "cultural face to older women" across the globe.

Known for her work in films like Our Souls at Night, Barefoot in the Park and shows like The Newsroom and The Simpsons in a prolific acting career spanning about 60 years, she currently features in Grace and Frankie. It’s a show about three secretaries, played by Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton, who get even with their sexist boss.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram