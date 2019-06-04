English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Our Culture Doesn’t Like People with Wrinkles to be Talking About Sex, Says Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda currently features in Grace and Frankie, a show about three secretaries who get even with their sexist boss.
Image: Instagram/Jane Fonda
Loading...
Hollywood actress Jane Fonda finds it disturbing to see people being uncomfortable with older women's sexuality.
During a roundtable, Fonda opened up about older women's sexuality and her aim to make people accept it and get them away with the taboos around it, reports Hollywood Reporter.
She said, "Our culture does not like people with wrinkles to be talking about sex. Kids don't either. They don't like to think about their parents doing it.
"But the fastest growing demographics in the world are older women and a lot of them are doing it very pleasurably."
Fonda, 81, shared that in her 40s she made a promise to give a "cultural face to older women" across the globe.
Known for her work in films like Our Souls at Night, Barefoot in the Park and shows like The Newsroom and The Simpsons in a prolific acting career spanning about 60 years, she currently features in Grace and Frankie. It’s a show about three secretaries, played by Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton, who get even with their sexist boss.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
During a roundtable, Fonda opened up about older women's sexuality and her aim to make people accept it and get them away with the taboos around it, reports Hollywood Reporter.
She said, "Our culture does not like people with wrinkles to be talking about sex. Kids don't either. They don't like to think about their parents doing it.
"But the fastest growing demographics in the world are older women and a lot of them are doing it very pleasurably."
Fonda, 81, shared that in her 40s she made a promise to give a "cultural face to older women" across the globe.
Known for her work in films like Our Souls at Night, Barefoot in the Park and shows like The Newsroom and The Simpsons in a prolific acting career spanning about 60 years, she currently features in Grace and Frankie. It’s a show about three secretaries, played by Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton, who get even with their sexist boss.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- iPadOS at WWDC 2019: You Wanted iOS And macOS to Merge, But Apple Has Instead Erected a Third Pivot
- Will Bigg Boss 13 Feature Vahbiz Dorabjee and Rashmi Desai?
- WWDC 2019: Are iOS And macOS Set For Their Biggest Evolution, Yet?
- In Russia, Tinder Will Have to Hand Over User Data if the Government Demands It
- Happy Birthday Rafael Nadal: From a 3-Year-Old Starting Tennis to the King of Clay at 33
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results