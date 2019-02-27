English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Our Fight Against Terrorism Has Begun: Kangana Ranaut Lauds IAF and PM Modi for Surgical Strikes 2.0
Twelve days after a dastardly attack on a CRPF bus in Pulwama in which 40 soldiers were killed, India has struck inside Pakistan in a surgical strike early Tuesday morning.
Image credits: Viral Bhayani
Loading...
12 days after a dastardly attack on a CRPF bus in Pulwama in which 40 soldiers were killed, India struck “the biggest terrorist training camp in Balakot” in Pakistan early Tuesday morning. As per the sources, deep inside Pakistani territory of Balakot, and two sites in PoK -- Muzaffarabad and Chikoti, terror launch pads across the Line of Control were distressed, along with JeM control rooms.
Film personalities, who were dismayed over the Pulwama terror attack, took to different platforms to lend their support to the government and laud the efforts of the Indian Air Force. Talking about the same, Kangana Ranaut expressed her gratitude towards IAF and PM Modi.
"We salute Indian Air Force for striking back like true heroes, and thank Honourable Prime Minister for taking decisive actions, our fight against terrorism has begun, message is clear, jo bhi buri nazar se iss deshko dekhega uski aankhein nochle jayengi... Jai Hind," Pinkvilla quoted Kangana as saying.
Meanwhile, after the surgical strikes, the Pakistan government said no film from India would release in the country as it has called for a ban on Indian content after the Indian air force destroyed a terror training camp in Balakot.
The bombing resulted in the killing of a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders, officials said in New Delhi.
In the wake of the terror attack, the makers of films such as "Total Dhamaal", "Luka Chuppi", "Arjun Patiala", "Notebook" and "Kabir Singh" had announced that they will not be screening their movies the neighbouring country.
Follow @news18movies for more
Film personalities, who were dismayed over the Pulwama terror attack, took to different platforms to lend their support to the government and laud the efforts of the Indian Air Force. Talking about the same, Kangana Ranaut expressed her gratitude towards IAF and PM Modi.
"We salute Indian Air Force for striking back like true heroes, and thank Honourable Prime Minister for taking decisive actions, our fight against terrorism has begun, message is clear, jo bhi buri nazar se iss deshko dekhega uski aankhein nochle jayengi... Jai Hind," Pinkvilla quoted Kangana as saying.
Meanwhile, after the surgical strikes, the Pakistan government said no film from India would release in the country as it has called for a ban on Indian content after the Indian air force destroyed a terror training camp in Balakot.
The bombing resulted in the killing of a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders, officials said in New Delhi.
In the wake of the terror attack, the makers of films such as "Total Dhamaal", "Luka Chuppi", "Arjun Patiala", "Notebook" and "Kabir Singh" had announced that they will not be screening their movies the neighbouring country.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kim Jong Un Stops for Smoke Break In China Before Meeting Donald Trump in Vietnam
- Imran Khan's Party Takes a Jibe at India After Surgical Strike 2.0 With 'Side Effects of Bollywood'
- Spotify Finally Launches in India to Take on Apple Music, Amazon Music, JioSaavn And Gaana
- Avengers Endgame: Kevin Feige Explains Why the Title of the Infinity War Sequel Was a 'Spoiler'
- Guess Who Defeated Selena Gomez on Instagram to Become the Most Followed Woman
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results