Our Fight Against Terrorism Has Begun: Kangana Ranaut Lauds IAF and PM Modi for Surgical Strikes 2.0

12 days after a dastardly attack on a CRPF bus in Pulwama in which 40 soldiers were killed, India struck "the biggest terrorist training camp in Balakot" in Pakistan early Tuesday morning. As per the sources, deep inside Pakistani territory of Balakot, and two sites in PoK -- Muzaffarabad and Chikoti, terror launch pads across the Line of Control were distressed, along with JeM control rooms.Film personalities, who were dismayed over the Pulwama terror attack, took to different platforms to lend their support to the government and laud the efforts of the Indian Air Force. Talking about the same, Kangana Ranaut expressed her gratitude towards IAF and PM Modi."We salute Indian Air Force for striking back like true heroes, and thank Honourable Prime Minister for taking decisive actions, our fight against terrorism has begun, message is clear, jo bhi buri nazar se iss deshko dekhega uski aankhein nochle jayengi... Jai Hind," Pinkvilla quoted Kangana as saying.Meanwhile, after the surgical strikes, the Pakistan government said no film from India would release in the country as it has called for a ban on Indian content after the Indian air force destroyed a terror training camp in Balakot.The bombing resulted in the killing of a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders, officials said in New Delhi.In the wake of the terror attack, the makers of films such as "Total Dhamaal", "Luka Chuppi", "Arjun Patiala", "Notebook" and "Kabir Singh" had announced that they will not be screening their movies the neighbouring country.