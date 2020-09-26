Our Film Industry Is Beautiful, There Is No Toxic Culture: Vishal Bhardwaj

Mumbai: Bollywood director Vishal Bhardwaj has rubbished claims that the Indian film industry has a toxic working culture or an insider-outsider divide, saying some people having “vested interest” are trying to malign its image. Bhardwaj says he believes that people in the industry are always there to support each other and for somebody like him, who doesn’t belong to any film family, it has been a cherishable experience. The death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has triggered a lot of debates including one of “outsider v/s insider”, with many targeting the showbiz for ill-treatment of people who don’t have any links within the industry. There is also a talk about the alleged drug-nexus.

Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence here on June 14. During a virtual press conference of Screenwriters Association (SWA) Awards on Friday, Bhardwaj in response to a question posed by .