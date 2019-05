Our Film's Audience is Very Different: Kareena on Dabangg 3 and Good News Box Office Battle

Actress Kareena Kapoor is prepping for her upcoming film Good News, which marks her reunion with Akshay Kumar, her co-star of many films, after four years.Interestingly, the film will release a week after Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 arrives in cinemas on December 20. As we all know Kareena featured in a special song Fevicol in Dabangg 2. In fact, there were reports of her making a comeback in the franchise with yet another dance number in the new action cop drama. But going by her packed schedule this year, it doesn't look like the song will happen.However, when asked if Salman's Dabangg 3 could hamper the box office business of her movie, Kareena said, "You can't make comparison between 'Dabangg 3' and 'Good News' because both are very different kind of films. I feel our film's audience is very different from audience of 'Dabangg 3'."Talking about the project, Kareena, who was talking on the sidelines of the third edition of Radio4Child Award 2019, said, "I think it's a very good film and cast of the film is also very exciting because apart from me, there is Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani in the film. I feel there are four amazing actors so, audience can expect a fun ride for sure."Good News marks Akshay's return to comedy. Other than the Housefull films, he has been exclusively starring in films with nationalistic messages—Holiday, Airlift, Baby, Rustom, Gold, Kesari—for several years now. His upcoming film Mission Mangal is also keeping in line with his current patriotic streak.Kareena will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht and Dinesh Vijan's Angrezi Medium.Follow @News18Movies for more