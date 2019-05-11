Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Our Film's Audience is Very Different: Kareena on Dabangg 3 and Good News Box Office Battle

'Good News' will release a week after Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' arrives in cinemas on December 20.

News18.com

Updated:May 11, 2019, 8:12 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Our Film's Audience is Very Different: Kareena on Dabangg 3 and Good News Box Office Battle
'Good News' will release a week after Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' arrives in cinemas on December 20.
Loading...
Actress Kareena Kapoor is prepping for her upcoming film Good News, which marks her reunion with Akshay Kumar, her co-star of many films, after four years.

Interestingly, the film will release a week after Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 arrives in cinemas on December 20. As we all know Kareena featured in a special song Fevicol in Dabangg 2. In fact, there were reports of her making a comeback in the franchise with yet another dance number in the new action cop drama. But going by her packed schedule this year, it doesn't look like the song will happen.

However, when asked if Salman's Dabangg 3 could hamper the box office business of her movie, Kareena said, "You can't make comparison between 'Dabangg 3' and 'Good News' because both are very different kind of films. I feel our film's audience is very different from audience of 'Dabangg 3'."

Talking about the project, Kareena, who was talking on the sidelines of the third edition of Radio4Child Award 2019, said, "I think it's a very good film and cast of the film is also very exciting because apart from me, there is Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani in the film. I feel there are four amazing actors so, audience can expect a fun ride for sure."

Good News marks Akshay's return to comedy. Other than the Housefull films, he has been exclusively starring in films with nationalistic messages—Holiday, Airlift, Baby, Rustom, Gold, Kesari—for several years now. His upcoming film Mission Mangal is also keeping in line with his current patriotic streak.

Kareena will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht and Dinesh Vijan's Angrezi Medium.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram