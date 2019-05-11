English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Our Film's Audience is Very Different: Kareena on Dabangg 3 and Good News Box Office Battle
'Good News' will release a week after Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' arrives in cinemas on December 20.
'Good News' will release a week after Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' arrives in cinemas on December 20.
Loading...
Actress Kareena Kapoor is prepping for her upcoming film Good News, which marks her reunion with Akshay Kumar, her co-star of many films, after four years.
Interestingly, the film will release a week after Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 arrives in cinemas on December 20. As we all know Kareena featured in a special song Fevicol in Dabangg 2. In fact, there were reports of her making a comeback in the franchise with yet another dance number in the new action cop drama. But going by her packed schedule this year, it doesn't look like the song will happen.
However, when asked if Salman's Dabangg 3 could hamper the box office business of her movie, Kareena said, "You can't make comparison between 'Dabangg 3' and 'Good News' because both are very different kind of films. I feel our film's audience is very different from audience of 'Dabangg 3'."
Talking about the project, Kareena, who was talking on the sidelines of the third edition of Radio4Child Award 2019, said, "I think it's a very good film and cast of the film is also very exciting because apart from me, there is Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani in the film. I feel there are four amazing actors so, audience can expect a fun ride for sure."
Good News marks Akshay's return to comedy. Other than the Housefull films, he has been exclusively starring in films with nationalistic messages—Holiday, Airlift, Baby, Rustom, Gold, Kesari—for several years now. His upcoming film Mission Mangal is also keeping in line with his current patriotic streak.
Kareena will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht and Dinesh Vijan's Angrezi Medium.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Interestingly, the film will release a week after Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 arrives in cinemas on December 20. As we all know Kareena featured in a special song Fevicol in Dabangg 2. In fact, there were reports of her making a comeback in the franchise with yet another dance number in the new action cop drama. But going by her packed schedule this year, it doesn't look like the song will happen.
However, when asked if Salman's Dabangg 3 could hamper the box office business of her movie, Kareena said, "You can't make comparison between 'Dabangg 3' and 'Good News' because both are very different kind of films. I feel our film's audience is very different from audience of 'Dabangg 3'."
Talking about the project, Kareena, who was talking on the sidelines of the third edition of Radio4Child Award 2019, said, "I think it's a very good film and cast of the film is also very exciting because apart from me, there is Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani in the film. I feel there are four amazing actors so, audience can expect a fun ride for sure."
Good News marks Akshay's return to comedy. Other than the Housefull films, he has been exclusively starring in films with nationalistic messages—Holiday, Airlift, Baby, Rustom, Gold, Kesari—for several years now. His upcoming film Mission Mangal is also keeping in line with his current patriotic streak.
Kareena will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht and Dinesh Vijan's Angrezi Medium.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samsung 64MP Smartphone Camera Sensor: How it Works, and Why it Matters
- Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
- This is How Avengers Endgame Won the Indian Box Office Step By Step
- IPL 2019: CSK Vs DC, Can MS Dhoni Help CSK Reach Another Final?
- Doctors Want Law Banning Sex Determination Tests Gone, Say Don’t Put Onus to Save Girl Child on Us
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results