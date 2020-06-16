Our Industry is Cutthroat, We Don’t Care About Anyone: Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan has expressed anger on people who have suddenly started showering love on Sushant Singh Rajput. Speaking to the Times of India, Saif said, “We don’t care about anybody. You know, it’s a very cutthroat line of work. But to pretend that you do care is like the ultimate hypocrisy and I think that’s an insult to the dead, you know, it’s an insult to the soul that’s gone”.

He further said if you genuinely cared about Sushant then observe a day of silence or introspection which would be sufficient than the outpouring of love.

“Let’s just respect that moment by keeping quiet, not by saying how much you cared about him, or didn’t care about him, because, obviously, none of that mattered to him,” added Saif.

Saif then went on to say that in the age of social media people prefer to “write 10 lines for you on Twitter” than to shake hands on streets.

On June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai’s Bandra home. The autopsy report has revealed that he died of asphyxia due to hanging.

On the work front, Sushant was last seen in Netflix film Drive and his upcoming movie Dil Bechara is in post-production. The film is an official adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars.

