Our Response To Calamity Is Primal: How Lockdown Inspired 'Cargo' Director Arati Kadav's '55kms/sec'

New Delhi: “If the world was about to end, will your choices be the same?” was the question that “Cargo” director Arati Kadav wanted to explore in her lockdown short film “55kms/sec”, which combines the personal with the larger story of the contemporary era. Last year, the empty streets of Mumbai during the lockdown gave Kadav, a self-confessed fan of the science-fiction genre, the perfect setting to tell her story about the ‘end of the world’ .

“This was a lockdown film and we were in a rush to complete it. It was the time when the migrant crisis was at its peak and the lucky one’s were safe in their houses. “But I felt there would be a point when we would also not be safe because there is always someone above us in the pyramid. Class differences will eventually affect us all,” the software engineer-turned-filmmaker told .