Our Response To Calamity Is Primal: How Lockdown Inspired 'Cargo' Director Arati Kadav's '55kms/sec'
Arjun Kapoor
"If the world was about to end, will your choices be the same?" was the question that "Cargo" director Arati Kadav wanted to explore in her lockdown short film "55kms/sec", which combines the personal with the larger story of the contemporary era. Last year, the empty streets of Mumbai during the lockdown gave Kadav, a self-confessed fan of the science-fiction genre, the perfect setting to tell her story about the 'end of the world' .
- PTI
- Last Updated: January 27, 2021, 20:27 IST
“This was a lockdown film and we were in a rush to complete it. It was the time when the migrant crisis was at its peak and the lucky one’s were safe in their houses. “But I felt there would be a point when we would also not be safe because there is always someone above us in the pyramid. Class differences will eventually affect us all,” the software engineer-turned-filmmaker told .