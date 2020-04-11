Our Top 5 Kundan Lal Saigal Picks On His 116th Birth Anniversary

Kundan Lal Saigal, who was a legendary singer and actor, had sung more than 185 songs and acted in 36 films in his career spanning over 15 years. Born on April 11, 1904, he was said to be Bollywood’s true superstar.

However, Kundan was not always a part of the movie industry and had worked as timekeeper, salesman, and manager, while pursuing singing. He lived a short yet influential life and passed away at the young age of 42 after he turned into an alcoholic. His death came just few months before independence of India i.e. January 18, 1947, at his ancestral city Jalandhar.

On his 116th birth anniversary, we list five songs that we think sum up all that Kundan Lal Saigal stood for as an artiste par excellence.

Babul Mora Naihar Chhooto Jaye



The song was part of 1937 film Street Singer. He not only sang but also starred in the song. The lyrics were written by the then King of Awadh Nawab Wajid Ali Shah and the music director was RC Boral.

Jab Dil Hi Toot Gaya



The track was part of director Abdul Rashid Kardar’s 1946 film Shahjehan. The lyrics of the iconic song were penned by Majrooh Sultanpuri while the music director of the song was legendary Naushad.

Ek Bangala Bane Nyara



Written by Kidar Sharma, the song was part of 1937 film President. The music director was RC Boral. KL Saigal not only sang the song but was also a part of the film.

Mere Sapnon Ki Rani



The duet by Mohammed Rafi and KL Saigal continues to be an evergreen song till date. Written by Majrooh Sultanpuri and music direction by Naushad ensured that the track was nothing short of something unforgettable. The song was a part of Shahejhan. The film hit the market in 1946 and was directed by Abdul Rashid Kardar.

Balam Aaye Baso



The song was part of 1936 film Devdas. The lyrics were written by Kedar Sharma. KL Saigal not only sung but also performed the song in the movie along with Jamuna.

