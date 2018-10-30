English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Out of Bigg Boss, Anup Jalota Now Wants to Perform Jasleen Matharu’s ‘Kanyaadaan’
Bigg Boss 12 participant Anup Jalota has been evicted from the house now. One of the most talked about contestants this year, Anup has opened up about his journey in the house.
Image Courtesy: Colors TV
Bigg Boss 12 participant Anup Jalota has been evicted from the house now. One of the most talked about contestants this year, Anup has opened up about his journey in the house.
Anup, 65, says it was difficult for him inside the house. He said, “Bigg Boss is one of the most popular shows and I am glad that I participated in the show. It is very tough to survive in the house as one needs to do all the things on their own, from cleaning utensils, washing clothes to playing tasks and staying alienated from the outer world.”
He further said, “One fine day, Jasleen came to me and said Bigg Boss has approached me to be on the show, I said, it is a great news and didn’t deny or accept the offer. She said this season’s theme is ‘vichitra-Jodi’ and I want to be on the show as part of a ‘jodi’. I said you’re a known face in the music industry and you can take anyone. Then Jasleen said, you’re my guru, we shall enter as ‘guru-shishya’ Jodi. To which I agreed. We sat and discussed with her father, Kesar, who happens to be my dear friend.”
“Bigg Boss makers kept Jasleen in a secret place a week before the start of the show and I am completely unaware of how this ‘guru- shishya’ jodi turned into a ‘love jodi’. I met Jasleen only on the premiere night and was myself a bit shocked to see our ‘jodi’ being introduced in this manner. However, we will set our equation right once the show gets over.”
“I am thankful to Bigg Boss house which helped me in losing my weight. I was very punctual with my daily diet and I managed to get my much needed 8-hours sleep which I couldn’t in my past 30 years. I was so caught up with the work that I hardly got my sleep,” added Anup Jalota.
“I guess if I continued to be on the show, I could have lost a few more kilos then I might replace Salman Khan as the host of the show,” joked Anup.
He said, “My most memorable stay on the Bigg Boss 12 house was when I was sent to a secret room, those were the days when I managed to stay all alone completely aloof from everything. I would be happier if Bigg Boss asks me to re-enter the house.”
“After my exit, I made a call to Jasleen’s father Kesar, where I cleared everything and he understands me as we are friends for a long time. Even I asked him that ‘Kya tum muje Jasleen ka ‘Kanyaadan’ Karne doge,’ to which Kesar agreed and said ‘dono sath me karenge Jasleen ka Kanyadaan,” said Jalota.
“I participated on the show to connect with a younger audience, now I am happy that I am connected to them and kids will accompany their parents to my concert and events,” said Jalota.
