'Out Of ICU After 14 Days': Patiala Babes Actor Aniruddh Dave Shares Health Update

Television actor Aniruddh Dave who had tested positive for Covid-19 last month, and was shifted to the intensive care unit following complications due to the virus, recently shared his health update with his fans and said that he is “out of the ICU after 14 days." Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Patiala Babes actor shared a note alongside a monochromatic picture of him with his newborn in his arms.

The note read in Hindi, “Shukriya, sirf chhota sa shabd lag raha hai. Mai pichhle 22 din se aspatal ke bistar par, aap sabka pyaar, dulaar, ardaas, aashirvaad, prayers, prarthna ko mehsoos kar paa raha hun. Lagaatar oxygen support par hun… lekin jo himmat mili hai mujhe app sabse, arrey badi udhaari kardi yaar (Thank you seems like something very small. For the past 22 days, I have been feeling all your love, affection, blessings and prayers on the hospital bed. I am on constant oxygen support but the courage that you people have given to me has left me in debt).

He also informed that he is still recovering from the lung infection, and wishes to breathe on his own soon. Aniruddh had tested Covid positive while shooting for a show in Bhopal.

On Thursday, the actor’s wife Shubhi Ahuja too updated his well-wishers on his health. Sharing the same picture of Aniruddh with his newborn, she had written, “Sharing Aniruddh’s message for his wellwishers My dear friends Thank you, sounds like only a small word! I have been able to feel the love, care, blessing, prayers of all of you, on the hospital bed for the last 22 days… I am constantly on oxygen support..but the courage that I have got, it’s a huge borrowing… after 14 days, now outside the ICU, I’m a little better. There is 85% infection it will take time. There is no hurry. Just have to breathe on my own… will meet soon… Being emotional turns my saturation down…I know everything will be fine soon … this too shall pass. Lots of love. Keep praying Love Aniruddh."

On the work front, he will be seen in Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Bell Bottom.

