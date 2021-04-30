Out of Love Season 2 Review: Rasika Dugal-Purab Kohli's Show is a Complex Web of Emotions

Out of Love 2

Cast: Rasika Dugal, Purab Kohli

Director: Oni Sen

Based on the first two episodes, Out of Love may very well be on it’s way to a better and rounded season 2 as the focus shifts from Dr Meera (Rasika Dugal) to other characters around her. She is still the main anchor of the series and it relies heavily on her to do the heavy lifting when it comes to portraying complex emotions that a failed marriage has burdened her with, but it is interesting and even likeable at times to see others around Meera deliver with sincerity and conviction towards the layered narrative.

Dr Meera’s ex-husband Akarsh (Purab Kohli) is back in town with his wife to reclaim his life and mend his soured relationship with his now-teenager son Abhishek. As much as Meera resents her husband’s sly move, she finds herself cornered. While Akarsh was on a guilt trip earlier owing to his cheating scandal, he is a little too much on the offensive this time around and his each move is calculated and cold. Meera is threatened as her life slowly starts to crumble. But will she give in easily?

Season 2 strikes the right chord early on and pitches in directly the disgruntled ex-husband vs wife plot for the viewers. The sides are yours to choose. A man who thinks he has been wronged and has a bone to pick or a woman who wouldn’t give second chances easily. Pick one and enjoy the ride.

Meera and Akarsh’s constant, in-your-face and argumentative give and take will pave way for events which they will eventually find out of their control. The thrill lies in seeing who will be the conqueror. On the backdrop of it all, it is upsetting to see a society that will judge a woman’s every move and is willing to let a man go scot-free.

Rating: 3/5

