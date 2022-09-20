Out of Work Since Pandemic, TV Actress Ekta Sharma Forced to Join Call Centre

The pandemic-induced lockdown and its aftereffects took a heavy toll on the entertainment industry and its artists. Many TV artists were out of work for an extended period and the production came to a standstill. While many TV artists did start getting work as the pandemic subsided, all were not that fortunate. One of the less fortunate actresses is Ekta Sharma, who has been away from the small screen for a long time and has had to resort to a call centre job.

Ekta has been seen in daily soaps like KKusum, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Brahmarakshas, Vishkanya and Solah Shringar. However, in a recent interview with ETimes, the actress revealed that offers for her have dried up in the last few years. She said that has to work in a call centre to run her household. According to her, the Covid-19 pandemic worsened things for her.

Ekta was last seen in the serial Bepanah Pyar, which ended its run in February 2020, just around the time the pandemic hit India. After that, she has not got any work, she said. Devoid of offers, and sitting at home idle throughout the pandemic, she decided to take up a call centre job to make ends meet in 2021. These days, Ekta is living in a rented house in Mumbai. Ekta has also expressed her disappointment with the industry and her industry colleagues, none of whom she says came forward to help her or offered her any kind of work. She had even appeared for some auditions in recent times, she said.

She believes that there is nothing wrong with being a call centre employee. She is thankful to her father, who convinced her to do her graduation before entering the telly world, because of which she could secure herself this job.

According to reports, Ekta married a businessman named Anil Dode in 2009 and had a daughter in 2014. Her personal life also mirrors the struggle she is enduring in her professional life as she is currently battling for the custody of her child.

