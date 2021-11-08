Outfit Announces Reward of Rs 1001 for 'Kicking' Actor Vijay Sethupathi

Earlier this week, a video clip showing a failed attempt by an unidentified man to assault actor Vijay Sethupathi at the Bangalore airport. The video began doing the rounds on social media. Talking to IANS, a source close to the actor said that the incident in question happened at the Bangalore airport in the early hours of Wednesday.

Stating that the incident was not a serious one, the source said that the unidentified person, who was in an inebriated state, was creating a nuisance. Eventually, a minor argument erupted between the two sides after which the actor and his team chose to leave the place. However, the person is believed to have followed the actor and attempted to land a kick. The blow is believed to have landed on one of those accompanying the actor. Police personnel quickly stepped in to restrain the man while the actor was safely escorted out.

Sethupathi, however, did not to choose to press charges and no police complaint has been filed against the man.

After this incident caught everyone’s attention, the official Twitter handle of Hindu Makkal Katchi (also pronounced Indu Makkal Katchi) posted a screenshot of the video saying Sethupathi insulted freedom fighter Deivathiru Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar Ayya and the country.

“Arjun Sampath announces cash award for kicking actor Vijay Sethupathi for insulting Thevar Ayya. 1 kick = Rs.1001/- for any one who kicks him, until he apologises," said tweet, posted on the official Twitter handle of Indu Makkal Katchi run by Arjun Sampath.

Arjun Sampath announces cash award, for kicking actor Vijay Sethupathi for insulting Thevar Ayya. 1 kick = Rs.1001/- for any one who kicks him, until he apologises. pic.twitter.com/Fogf7D9V7S — Indu Makkal Katchi (Offl) 🇮🇳 (@Indumakalktchi) November 7, 2021

Sethupathi is also said to be making his Bollywood debut with Raj and DK web series, also starring Shahid Kapoor and Raashii Khanna.

(With IANS inputs)

