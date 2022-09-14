Shops Bloom With Ponniyin Selvan-Themed Silk Sarees

Tinseltown’s new topic of discussion is none other than director Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: 1. If the grand visuals and spectacular action sequences blew the mind of netizens, then the star-studded cast and their gorgeous ensemble have proved to be drool-worthy. The film has created such a buzz that even before its release, Ponniyin Selvan merchandise has begun to become a hit in the markets.

A saree outlet named Elampillai Sarees dropped a video on the social media platform, displaying a variety of richly embroidered silk sarees having the Ponniyin Selvan theme.

Upon taking a closer look at the vibrant violet, navy blue, golden, and red coloured sarees, intricate carvings of some of the Ponniyin Selvan cast can be spotted. Having deft handloom work, portraits of actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha with superstar Karthi, and Vikram can be seen stitched in the sarees.

The remarkable designs, etched in gold, also house the Ponniyin Selvan movie poster. According to the saree outlet, the beautiful designs are priced at Rs 2100.

Talking about director Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan: 1, the film is produced by Lyca Productions. The fantasy drama consists of a cast ensemble of Karthi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachcha, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Jayam Ravi to list a few.

Ponniyin Selvan: 1 is based on writer Kalki Krishnamurthy’s classic novel of the same name. Recently, on September 6, a grand ceremony was conducted for the Ponniyin Selvan trailer launch. The event was attended by Mani Ratnam, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, and Naseer. Legendary actors Kamal Hassan and Rajnikanth were the chief guests of the star-studded ceremony.

The nail-biting trailer of the larger-than-life film has received a thunderous response from fans. The period drama will revolve around the magnificent Chola Empire and its bloody battles. Ponniyin Selvan: 1 is slated to make a monumental premiere on the silver screens on September 30 in five languages.

