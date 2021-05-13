movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#WTC2021#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Movies»Over 14,000 Good Samaritans Helped Us Raise 1 Million US Dollar: Priyanka Chopra
1-MIN READ

Over 14,000 Good Samaritans Helped Us Raise 1 Million US Dollar: Priyanka Chopra

Over 14,000 Good Samaritans Helped Us Raise 1 Million US Dollar: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had initiated the fundraising campaign to help India fight the raging second wave of the pandemic.

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared that over 14,000 contributors have helped raise $1 million, to help India amid the second wave of Covid-19. Priyanka shared a video on Instagram late on Wednesday night according to India time, featuring a world map and the countries from where donations have poured in to help India.

“Through some of the darkest days in our history, humanity has once again proven that we are better together. @nickjonas and I are so humbled by your support and by the outpouring of help for India from so many parts of the world," she wrote alongside the video.

Priyanka added: “Over 14,000 good Samaritans opened their hearts and helped us raise $1 Million in these trying times. Countless others helped us spread the world to expedite the process. All the money raised is already being deployed across the country in the form of Oxygen Concentrators, Vaccine Support and so much more."

RELATED NEWS

Priyanka shared that the fundraising target is now $3 million.

“We can all continue to help so let’s not stop here. We’re raising the fundraising target to $3 Million and we know that with your help and support, we can achieve this too. Thank you all for your support and thank you @give_india for the incredible work you are doing on ground," the actress concluded.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 13, 2021, 13:27 IST