'Over The Moon' Is For My Daughters: Hollywood Star Ken Jeong

New Delhi, Oct 12: As a father of teenage twin daughters, Hollywood star and comic Ken Jeong says his upcoming animated film “Over the Moon”, led by an all Asian-American voice cast, is for all those girls searching for role models in their formative years. Directed by Oscar-winning animation legend Glen Keane, “Over the Moon” follows a bright young girl named Fei Fei, who is passionate about science and builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of Chang’e, a legendary Moon Goddess in Chinese culture.

The 51-year-old actor, popular for his roles in the blockbuster hit “Crazy Rich Asians”, the “Hangover” movie series, said besides being an Asian American animated film, “Over the Moon” has “strong female characters”, voiced by the likes of comic Margaret Cho and Emmy winner Sandra Oh. Asked about the importance of an animated film with a young girl as protagonist who is a science nerd, Jeong told .