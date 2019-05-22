English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Overseas Audiences Have Helped Punjabi Cinema Scale New Heights, Says Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh will next be seen opposite Neeru Bajwa in Punjabi film Shaada, which is slated to release on June 21.
Image: Instagram/Diljit Dosanjh
Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh believes his film industry has grown a lot in the past seven years, both in terms of content and viewership.
The 35-year-old actor, who is one of the biggest names in the Punjabi entertainment scene, credited overseas audience for the growth of the industry. "The Punjabi film industry has grown immensely in the past seven-eight years and has reached newer heights in terms of content and also expanding its audiences worldwide, and that's a great thing. I hope the industry keeps growing in this positive direction,” Diljit said.
"We are not only having a great audience for Punjabi films in north India but we are also seeing growth in other places like Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Indore, etc. And the overseas audiences have always been good for us. Without them we couldn't have taken Punjabi cinema to such heights," he added.
The actor will next be seen in Punjabi film Shaada, which revolves around a man and a woman who are past the eligible age of marriage. Diljit, who will be starring opposite Neeru Bajwa in the movie, said the story challenges the norms associated with the institution of marriage.
Shadaa is written and directed by Jagdeep Sidhu and is produced by Atul Bhalla, Amit Bhalla, Kesari director Anurag Singh, Aman Gill and Pawan Gill. It releases on June 21.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
The 35-year-old actor, who is one of the biggest names in the Punjabi entertainment scene, credited overseas audience for the growth of the industry. "The Punjabi film industry has grown immensely in the past seven-eight years and has reached newer heights in terms of content and also expanding its audiences worldwide, and that's a great thing. I hope the industry keeps growing in this positive direction,” Diljit said.
"We are not only having a great audience for Punjabi films in north India but we are also seeing growth in other places like Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Indore, etc. And the overseas audiences have always been good for us. Without them we couldn't have taken Punjabi cinema to such heights," he added.
The actor will next be seen in Punjabi film Shaada, which revolves around a man and a woman who are past the eligible age of marriage. Diljit, who will be starring opposite Neeru Bajwa in the movie, said the story challenges the norms associated with the institution of marriage.
Shadaa is written and directed by Jagdeep Sidhu and is produced by Atul Bhalla, Amit Bhalla, Kesari director Anurag Singh, Aman Gill and Pawan Gill. It releases on June 21.
View this post on Instagram
Note Tudaea Tan Samjho Geya Kammo.. MUNDA Viahea Tan Samjho Geya Kammo.. #SHADAA Trailer Out Tomorrow 10 am 😍 @neerubajwa @jagdeepsidhu3 @aandaadvisors @bratfilmsofficial @atulbhalla78 @amitbhalla79 @anurag_singh_films @amanthegill @thepawangill @justright_insta #punjabi #movies
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- Lok Sabha Elections 2019: VVPATs And Their Use
- Anupam Kher Slams Vivek Oberoi for Meme on Aishwarya Rai, Says It Was Shameful
- Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath Expecting Their First Child Together?
- Dhoni Reveals Post-retirement Ambitions With New Video
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results