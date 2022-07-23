'Owe This to Director': Aparna Balamurali on National Award For Soorarai Pottru

Aparna Balamurali has been honoured with the Best Actress Award at the 68th National Film Awards for her role in Soorarai Pottru. The film, which also starred Suriya, was directed by Sudha Kongara. Sooraria Pottru was also honoured in the ceremony with Best Feature Award.

After her grand victory, Aparna Balamurali said, “I was shooting at Pollachi and when the news aired, I was tense. I am just overwhelmed by this huge award. I owe this award to the director of the film, Sudha, who was strongly behind me and supported me.’’

Baramurali’s fans are overwhelmed and excited following her achievement. Her comment section has been flooded with messages of congratulations and blessings. A user wrote, “Congratulations mam and god bless you. Wish you win many such awards in the coming future.’’ Another wrote, “I totally knew it. A talented actor like you will have it. I love your performance in the movie. Your chemistry with Suriya was so good. All the best for the future and I hope you win many such awards in the future.’’

Aparna Baramurali shared her experience of shooting for the film. She was assigned a teacher to get well versed in Madhuria Culture. The teacher was with her throughout the shoot and dubbing. Aparna asserted, “The movie has been life-changing for her. After that, my attitude and my approach will differ in my acting skills.” Talking about her role she said, “My character is a self-made woman. One who loves watching films and makes pragmatic decisions.”

Soorarai Pottru won five awards. They are as follows-

Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru

Best Actor: Suriya for Soorarai Pottru

Best Actress: Aparna Balamurali

Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru, Sudha Kongara

Best Music Direction: GV Prakash Kumar

Soorarai Pottru is based on an autobiography Simply Fly- A Deccan Odyssey. The book is written by Capt GR Gopinath. The film was about an impossible dream of a poor man. The dream was to provide a flight journey at just Rs. 1.

