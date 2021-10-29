Pa Ranjith Owned Title 'Jai Bhim', He Asked us to Take it 'Without Hesitation': Suriya

Actor Suriya is gearing up for his upcoming courtroom drama ‘Jai Bhim’. In the film, he will be seen playing the role of a lawyer, who, against all odds, fights for a villager and gets them justice. The story of the film is reportedly inspired by real-life events.

The trailer of the film suggests that the movie revolves around a lawyer fighting for a tribal man, who had gone missing from police custody. As part of the promotions for the film, Suriya appeared in an Instagram live and talked about his experiences while shooting for the film.

During the Instagram live with a noted film reviewer, Suriya talked about the title of the film. He said that famous director Pa. Ranjith was the man behind the title ‘Jai Bhim’.

“We decided to name the film ‘Jai Bhim’. But, we came to know that the title is owned by director Pa. Ranjith. We asked him, ‘Can we keep the Jay Beam title?’ I requested him and said: “Please be generous, sir. ‘Jay Beam’ is a word common to all. He said, ‘take it immediately without any hesitation’. I thanked him,” Suriya said.

“Jai Bhim is a very special film for me. We have made a film about a real incident that happened in 1995,” he added.

Written and directed by Tha. Se. Gnanavel, the film features Suriya in the lead role. Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, Manikandan, and Lijo Mol Jose will also be seen in pivotal roles. Suriya and Jyotika are producing Jai Bhim under the banner of 2D Entertainment. It is Co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian.

Sean Rolden has composed the music for the movie, which is all set to be released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on November 2.

