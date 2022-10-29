Pa Ranjith Resumes Shooting For Thangalaan in Tamil Nadu

The first leg of shooting of Chiyaan Vikram starrer Thangalaan was completed before Diwali and the second phase has resumed. Filmmaker Pa Ranjith with the crew will continue the filming of the remaining part of the movie in Madurai.

According to a source, the climax of Thangalaan will be filmed in the area. Earlier the project was shot extensively in Andhra Pradesh. Thangalaan is scheduled to be released in April 2023.

The film is based on true events that happened in the Kolar Gold Fields in the pre-independence era.

Thangalaan is a big-budget action drama and it is being shot in both 2D and 3D. Rashmika Mandanna was the first priority of makers to play the female lead, but she later opted out. Malavika Mohanan has been roped in for the project. Parvathy is also playing an important role in Thangalaan. Pa Ranjith has brought in composer GV Prakash and cinematographer Kishore Kumar as a part of the technical team.

This is the 61st film of Chiyaan Vikram. The actor recently shared a teaser of the film on Twitter.

“What better way to say ‘Happy Deepavali’ than this!! May this Lil peek into the world of #Thangalaan light up your day @beemji@kegvraja@StudioGreen2@officialneelam@parvatweets@MalavikaM_@PasupathyMasi@thehari___@gvprakash@Lovekeegam@kishorkumardop @EditorSelva. (sic)”, red the tweet.



In the teaser, Vikram was seen as a village chief who squares off against the British. In the teaser he is seen carrying a stick while mostly dressed in a loincloth. Malavika and Parvathy are also briefly featured in the video.

Vikram last played Adithya Karikalan, Sundara Chola’s reigning crown prince and commander of the Northern forces, in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. The movie is based on the 1955 Tamil novel by author Kalki Krishnamurthy. Before Ponniyin Selvan, Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra failed to impress the filmgoers.

