Pa Ranjith to Make Bollywood Debut With Biopic on Birsa Munda. Know More

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith is all set to foray into Bollywood with his action-drama Birsa. The film will go on floors by the end of 2022. Birsa is a biopic on the life of Birsa Munda, a tribal leader from Jharkhand who fought against British colonial oppressors in the 19th century for the liberation of the tribals, the scions of the land.

While announcing the project, the makers on Friday said that the biopic will be shot extensively at never-seen-before locations of landscapes and deep jungles. The makers have toured the regions of Jharkhand and Bengal to trace Birsa’s life and are making the final touches to the script.

To direct the film, Ranjith has already bought the rights to the novel that tells the biography of Birsa Munda. The film will be bankrolled by Shareen Mantri and Kishor Arora under the banner of Namah Pictures.

Speaking about the project, Ranjith said he is thrilled to start working on Birsa. The filmmaker is best known for directing acclaimed Tamil films like Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala, Sarpatta Parambarai, Madras, and Kabali.

Advertisement

Ranjith shared that he could not have gone for a better project for his first Hindi film. In the statement, he said that the scripting and researching behind the film have been a very enriching process for him as he gained inspiration from the tribal freedom fighter’s life and his conviction for freedom and autonomy.

Ranjith also thanked the producers for having patience during the process of research and scripting of the biopic. His story is likely to generate a great deal of anticipation among the masses when it comes to filming.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.