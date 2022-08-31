Pa Ranjith’s ‘Fabulous’ Natchathiram Nagargiradhu Wows Twitter

Tamil director Pa Ranjith’s much-awaited next entry Natchathiram Nagargiradhu hit theatres on August 31 to wide acclaim. Ranjith’s work focuses on topics like sexuality, casteism, and the meaning of love. The movie features Kalidas Jayaram and Dushara Vijayan in the lead roles of Iniyan and Rene. The film debuted on the silver screen on the same date as Vikram’s Cobra, which opened to middling reviews.

Pa Ranjith has made a name for himself for his visionary filmmaking. His last film Sarpatta Parambarai with boxing as its backdrop packed quite a punch. Fans and critics alike have gushed over Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, especially the storytelling and the plot.

“It’s a film about love and how it needs to survive above all prejudice and hatred,” director Anurag Kashyap posted on Instagram. “This is his most personal work and my favourite Pa Ranjith film. He is his most vulnerable and naked in this film. Special mention for all the wonderful actors and the music and the cinematographer and the editor and the whole crew,” Kashyap added.

Many viewers and critics praised the portrayal and characterisation of Rene, a Dalit woman. “In a century-long history of Indian cinema, here is an Ambedkarite Dalit Women (sic) character as a protagonist! Take the (sic) bow (amongst many things) for the characterisation of Rene and (sic) nuances in it!,” said one user.

In a century long history of Indian cinema, here is an #Ambedkarite Dalit Women character as a protagonist! Take the bow (amongst many things) for the characterisation of Rene and nuances in it! Jaibhim @beemji Anna! 💙💫#NatchathiramNagargiradhu pic.twitter.com/JS4V9lQsYy — Yashashwani Srinivas (@cherikural) August 31, 2022

Viewers highlighted the message about love and politics, which Ranjith deconstructs and highlights. “Natchathiram Nagargiradhu is like Pa Ranjith laughing – there were many scenes whenever (sic) the characters laugh at political love, casteist’s (sic) ideologies and myths – I saw Ranjith on their faces!!” added another user.

#NatchathiramNagargiradhu is like @beemji is laughing – there were many scenes whenever the characters laugh at political love, casteist's ideologies and myths – I saw Ranjith on their faces !!

Wonderful & Soulful movie – Ranjith stands like a King in what he intended to deliver pic.twitter.com/OpdQN7MrmB — Harish Kumar (@harishv90) August 31, 2022

“Fabulous! Topical timely well-executed film Ranjith Pa on caste, class, gender, sexuality and break the Tamil movie stereotype about romantic love,” wrote movie columnist Sreedhar Pillai

#NatchathiramNagargiradhu Fabulous! Topical timely well executed film @beemji on caste,class, gender, sexuality and break the Tamil movie stereotype about romantic love. Perfect casting, brilliant @officialdushara the pivot around which @KalaiActor & @kalidas700 & others orbit. pic.twitter.com/FW1rlt2Wg2 — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) August 31, 2022

Here are some more reactions:

#NatchathiramNagargiradhu [4/5] :@KalaiActor shines in a transformative role.. There is a long scene before the interval by him.. As an audience, u will be stunned@kalidas700 is evolving into a fine actor 👍 Huge ensemble of supporting Actors.. Everyone makes an impression — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 30, 2022

Nothing sums up #NatchathiramNagargiradhu for me as these lines 'Kadhal oru ayudham..

endhave, seravendum kaigale..' The film might be a bit all over the place. But every point it raises, every question it asks, has to be said loud and clear. Rebellion in rainbow colours ♥️🏳️‍🌈 — Ashameera Aiyappan (@aashameera) August 31, 2022

Watched #NatchathiramNagargiradhu last night. @beemji makes you stop, rethink, learn and unlearn every aspect about love, politics and beliefs. This #PaRanjith film doesn't believe in cancel culture, it gives people chances to realise mistakes. — Janani (@JananiKumar92) August 30, 2022

#NatchathiramNagargiradhu such a impactful movie. Every @beemji flim will create a healthy discussion once the flim releases but in this movie @beemji conveyed such beautiful discussions through it's screenplay and writing. Don't miss this gem. @beemji is in elite form. — karthik (@mkarthik103) August 31, 2022

#NatchathiramNagargiradhu is fabulous. Pa Ranjith hits the bullseye yet again. He achieves the Sisyphean task of educating and entertaining simultaneously. Portrays the harshness of all things love in a palatable form. Celebrates art and instills hope. Brilliant! pic.twitter.com/VCaskYO4Al — Ram Venkat Srikar (@RamVenkatSrikar) August 31, 2022

Along with Jayaram and Vijayan, Natchathiram Nagargiradhu also stars Harikrishnan, Vinod, Subatra, Robert, and Sabir in secondary roles. Thenma composed music for this movie while AK Kumar was the person behind the impressive cinematography. The movie was edited by Selva RK. The movie is produced by Vignesh Sundaresan, Manoj Leonel Johson, and Ranjith himself through Neelam Productions and Yaazhi Films.

