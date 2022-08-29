Pa Ranjith’s Natchathiram Nagargiradhu Receives ‘A Certificate’ From Censor Board

Dushara Vijayan starrer Natchathiram Nagargiradhu has been cleared with A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The production house of the upcoming film, Neelam Productions shared the news on Twitter. Neelam Productions wrote, “Love gets an A certificate.” Natchathiram Nagargiradhu is all set for a theatrical release on August 31.

The plot of Natchathiram Nagargiradhu revolves around different facets of love centred on LGBTQIA+ community. It will also shed some light on caste politics. The movie will talk about love above gender and caste. In the trailer of Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, a group of friends are seen wandering around a beach. They discuss love, relationship and their romantic experiences. In the trailer, every person has a different notion of love and explains that in detail.

At a recent press meet, director Pa Ranjith speaking about the plot of the movie, said, “Love is love. It depends upon the perception of the beholder.” Ranjith made a special mention of trans model and actress Sherin Celin Mathew, who died by suicide in May. He said that although she played the boldest character of Sylvia in the movie, she died by suicide in real life. Ranjith expressed that her suicide has taught him a lot. He further stated that he would like to make many more movies like Natchathiram Nagargiradhu.

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu features Dushara Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Vinoth, Subathra Robert, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Regin Rose, Damu, Gnanaprasad, Vinsu Rachel Sam, Arjun Prabhakaran, Uthaiya Surya, Stephen Raj, Sherin Celin Mathew and Manisa Tait in important roles.

The founder of the indie band The Casteless Collective, Tenma has been roped in for composing the songs of Natchathiram Nagargiradhu. The film has been co-produced by Neelam Productions and Yaazhi Films.

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu will have a face-off with Cobra at the box office. Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, Cobra is billed as a crime mystery film. It stars Chiyaan Vikram, Srinidhi Shetty, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Roshan Matthew and Harish Kannan in key roles.

