Pa. Ranjith's Wife Anitha Enters Movies With Husband's Next Natchathiram Nagargirathu

Filmmaker Pa. Ranjith’s wife Anitha has entered the film industry with her husband’s next Natchathiram Nagargirathu. Anita has served as a stylist and costume designer for the romantic comedy. The shoot was recently wrapped. Elated, Anitha shared some pictures on Twitter and thanked her husband for the opportunity.

Take a look:

Finally and it’s a wrap, #natchathiramnagargirathu Thankyou sooo much dear❤️@beemji for this 1st opportunity ,it’s great to work with you after the college period,and thanks to @officialneelam @YaazhiFilms_ All the teams and my one and only Assit @TamilStylist 👍💫 pic.twitter.com/wPDPzvU5O1— Anitha (@ANITHAera) January 5, 2022

“Finally, and it’s a wrap, #natchathiramnagargirathu Thank you sooo much dear Pa Ranjith for this 1st opportunity, it’s great to work with you after the college period, and thanks to @officialneelam @YaazhiFilms_ All the teams and my one and only Assist @TamilStylist," the Tweet read.

Soon after Anitha shared the post, many of her and Ranjith’s fans flooded the post with congratulatory wishes.

With the completion of the shoot, Natchathiram Nagargirathu has entered the post-production phase. Pa. Ranjith has received critical acclaim for his recent film Sarpatta Parambarai starring Arya, Dushara, Pasupathy, Shabeer Kallarakkal, John Kokken, John Vijay, and others in pivotal roles.

Natchathiram Nagargirathu stars Kalidas Jayaram and Dushara Vijayan in the lead, along with Hari Krishnan, Kalaiyarasan and Sarpatta Parambarai fame Shabeer Kallarakkal in the pivotal roles. The technical crew of the film includes Kishor Kumar, who has handled cinematography and Tenma was roped in to compose music of the film.

Speaking of Ranjith and Anitha’s love life, the couple met in college and soon fell in love with each other. They both completed their degrees from Fine Arts College in Chennai. The couple have a daughter and a son.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.