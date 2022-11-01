CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#ElonMusk
Home » News » Movies » Paatal Lok 2 Filming to Begin Soon; Jaideep Ahlawat Gives Update on Anushka Sharma's Production
1-MIN READ

Paatal Lok 2 Filming to Begin Soon; Jaideep Ahlawat Gives Update on Anushka Sharma's Production

By: Entertainment Bureau

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 01, 2022, 12:02 IST

Mumbai, India

Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee were among the major characters in Paatal Lok.

Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee were among the major characters in Paatal Lok.

Jaideep Ahlawat's announcement is sure to pique the audience's excitement for Paatal Lok Season 2.

Jaideep Ahlawat, who is much loved for portraying the character of Hathiram Chaudhary in the web series Paatal Lok, revealed that filming for the show’s second season will begin soon. The first season of this crime-thriller series, backed by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Ssharma, premiered in 2020, and fans have been eagerly awaiting Part 2 ever since. Jaideep Ahlawat’s announcement is sure to pique the audience’s excitement for Paatal Lok Season 2.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Jaideep Ahlawat revealed that the shooting for the next season will start in November. He said, “It’s happening, and we are just 10 days away (from the shoot).”

He goes on to state, “Abhi chaar mahine, saade chaar mahine, Paatal Lok mein ediyan ragdin jayengi (For the next four to four-and-a-half months, I’ll be busy with Paatal Lok 2). It’s a heavy subject, and the beauty with which it has been written, I will try my best to bring it to the audience with as much honesty.”

The actor further shared that shooting for Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X (Netflix film) with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma has been completed. Another film, titled An Action Hero, is set for a release on December 2. It stars him and Ayushmann Khurrana in pivotal roles. The movie is produced by Aanand L Rai and T-Series and directed by Anirudh Iyer.

Jaideep Ahlawat has wowed the public with his performances in films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Commando: A One-Man Army, Raazi, and many others.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Paatal Lok Season 1 also featured Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi, Ishwak Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and a few more. The show focuses on humanity’s dark side, which is fuelled by greed and a desire for power. It was streamed on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 01, 2022, 12:02 IST
last updated:November 01, 2022, 12:02 IST