MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Paatal Lok Trailer: Anushka Sharma's Production is Yet Another Crime Thriller, But Will it Clear the Clutter?

Paatal Lok Trailer: Anushka Sharma's Production is Yet Another Crime Thriller, But Will it Clear the Clutter?

The trailer of Paatal Lok, a crime thriller web series produced by Anushka Sharma, is out. Will it stand out among so many other shows in the genre?

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 5, 2020, 1:54 PM IST
Share this:

Anushka Sharma is making her web series production debut with Paatal Lok, a gritty narrative about investigating the attempted murder of a top journalist. The series' trailer was released on Monday night, giving us a glimpse into the world of Paatal Lok.

The series explores class divide and separates the world of men in three metaphoric terms - swarg, dharti and paatal. The investigation into the attempted murder sees various agencies in Delhi coming together - the cops, the criminals and the media.

Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary, played by Jaideep Ahlawat, is looking into the four criminals — serial killer Vishal 'Hathoda' Tyagi (Abhishek Banerjee), Tope 'Chaaku' Singh (Jagjeet Sandhu), Kabir M. (Aasif Khan), and Mary 'Cheeni' Lyngdoh (Mairembam Ronaldo Singh) — who are supposedly behind the failed assassination attempt. Actor Neeraj Kabi plays journalist Sanjeev Mehra. The series also stars actresses Gul Panag and Swastika Mukherjee.

The trailer has several shots of criminals at work, bloody murders, tortures in lockups, betrayal within the system and sincere cops trying to do their duty to defend their self-respect. This is yet another heartland story on the web, spinning a tale of crime and corruption.

Watch the trailer here:

The trailer might remind you of several other shows in this genre. It remains to be seen if this one succeeds at breaking through the clutter.

Paatal Lok has been created by Udta Punjab writer Sudip Sharma, who also serves as the executive producer alongside Anushka and her brother Karnesh Sharma, who have produced Paatal Lok through their banner Clean Slate Filmz. The series will be dropped on Amazon Prime Video on May 15.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    32,138

    +2,453*  

  • Total Confirmed

    46,433

    +3,597*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    12,727

    +965*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,568

    +179*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 05 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,164,603

    +16,758*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,584,174

    +54,766*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,167,991

    +34,453*  

  • Total DEATHS

    251,580

    +3,555*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres