Paatal Lok Trailer: Anushka Sharma's Production is Yet Another Crime Thriller, But Will it Clear the Clutter?

Anushka Sharma is making her web series production debut with Paatal Lok, a gritty narrative about investigating the attempted murder of a top journalist. The series' trailer was released on Monday night, giving us a glimpse into the world of Paatal Lok.

The series explores class divide and separates the world of men in three metaphoric terms - swarg, dharti and paatal. The investigation into the attempted murder sees various agencies in Delhi coming together - the cops, the criminals and the media.

Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary, played by Jaideep Ahlawat, is looking into the four criminals — serial killer Vishal 'Hathoda' Tyagi (Abhishek Banerjee), Tope 'Chaaku' Singh (Jagjeet Sandhu), Kabir M. (Aasif Khan), and Mary 'Cheeni' Lyngdoh (Mairembam Ronaldo Singh) — who are supposedly behind the failed assassination attempt. Actor Neeraj Kabi plays journalist Sanjeev Mehra. The series also stars actresses Gul Panag and Swastika Mukherjee.

The trailer has several shots of criminals at work, bloody murders, tortures in lockups, betrayal within the system and sincere cops trying to do their duty to defend their self-respect. This is yet another heartland story on the web, spinning a tale of crime and corruption.

Watch the trailer here:

The trailer might remind you of several other shows in this genre. It remains to be seen if this one succeeds at breaking through the clutter.

Paatal Lok has been created by Udta Punjab writer Sudip Sharma, who also serves as the executive producer alongside Anushka and her brother Karnesh Sharma, who have produced Paatal Lok through their banner Clean Slate Filmz. The series will be dropped on Amazon Prime Video on May 15.

