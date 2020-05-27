MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Paatal Lok's 'Hathoda Tyagi' Was In Rang De Basanti, See His Transformation

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took to Twitter to applaud Abhishek Banerjee's portrayal of Hathoda Tyaagi in Pataal Lok and remembered his cameo in Rang De Basanti.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 27, 2020, 6:04 PM IST
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently took to Twitter to compliment actor and casting director Abhishek Banerjee for his acclaimed portrayal of Hathoda Tyaagi in the new hit Amazon Prime show Paatal Lok. Abhishek played a sinister serial killer on the show.

The filmmaker took to Twitter to retweet a post which reminded fans that Abhishek had a small cameo in Rang De Basanti. He was seen as a college student auditioning to play Bhagat Singh. The post read, "On my nth view of RDB spotting Abhishek Bannerjee, knew this but had forgotten. RDB came out in 2006, the struggle these ppl undergo."

Anurag Kashyap retweeted in Hindi, “This was in 2006. He grew up to become Hathoda Tyagi in 2020. No one could have guessed which station this train would halt at in 14 years.”

Check it out below:

Abhishek Banerjee has previously worked on Stree where he plays Rajkummar Rao's friend who gets possessed by a ghost. He also plays Ayushmann Khurrana's barber in Bala. He also played Pankaj Tripathi's barber in the other hit Amazon Prime original Mirzapur.

