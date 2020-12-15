Paava Kadhaigal' Influenced My Way Of Looking At World: Sai Pallavi

New Delhi: South star Sai Pallavi says she has received so much love and respect for her work in her career spanning five years, it is fitting she gives back to the society — be it as a performer, public figure or medical professional. The actor said her upcoming project, Netflix’s Tamil anthology “Paava Kadhaigal”, loosely translated as ‘Sin Stories’, was a step ahead in the same direction as it helped her look at life from a different lens.

The 28-year-old actor stars in ‘Oor Iravu’ (That Night), the short segment directed by Vetri Maaran in the film, slated to be released on Friday. Estranged from her family after eloping, a now-pregnant woman (Pallavi) is brought home by her father, played by Prakash Raj, who says he wishes to hold a baby shower for her in their village.

“This body of work is important in this day and age because that might start a conversation at least. On a personal level, this film has also influenced my way of looking at the world and how I might have to learn a lot more. The society has done a lot for me, it’s important for me to give back,” Pallavi told .