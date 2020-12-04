Paava Kadhaigal Trailer: Netflix Anthology Explores Nuances of Complex Bonds

The trailer for Netflix original film Paava Kadhaigal was released online on December 3. The film marks Kollywood’s maiden anthology. The omnibus of four films brings together four acclaimed directors - Vetrimaaran, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sudha Kongara Prasad and Vignesh Shivan. Paava Kadhaigal also boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Anjali, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Menon, Hari, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalki Koechlin, Padam Kumar, Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Simran, among others. The film explores love, pride, honour and influence through four intricate and gut-wrenching stories. The trailer was shared by Netflix India on its official Twitter handle.

Take a look:

The four films are titled as Thangam, Love Panna Uttranum, Oor Iravu and Vaanmagal. The two-minute-long trailer brings four beautiful sagas to light stories which show how prestige affects people and explore how women are forced to bear the brunt of pride and honour of men.

The makers, as seen in the trailer, have strapped a dark and a bold film showcasing the horrific stints people are willing to execute simply in the name of honour. The family objections to relationships are not merely laid out on grounds of caste and religion. It takes the viewer to a new territory as the problems encountered by members of the LGBTQ community are also explored.

Thangam maker Sudha Kongara said in a statement that every story in the film explores relationships from a new and changed perspective. Creator of Love Panna Uttranum Vignesh Shivan felt that it was a great experience for him to work with most experienced filmmakers from the industry and solid actors who gave their best performances.

Director of Vaanmagal, Gautham Menon who is also directing himself said it was something entirely new for him and it was a learning experience.

Oor Iravu director Vetrimaaran remarked that all the stories bring gruesome incidents from across the country. It shows how honour on a personal as well as societal level creates a lasting impact on human relationships.

Paava Kadhaigal starts streaming on Netflix December 18 onwards.