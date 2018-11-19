English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pablo Ferro, Legendary Title Designer of 'Dr. Strangelove', 'Men In Black', Passed Away
Ferro died from complications from pneumonia in Arizona.
A file photo of award -winning title designer Pablo Ferro. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Pablo Ferro, who designed the title sequences for classic films like Dr. Strangelove, Bullitt, Men In Black and A Clockwork Orange is dead. He was 83.
Ferro died from complications from pneumonia in Arizona. His family confirmed the news to industry publication the Art of the Title, reports variety.com.
Cuban-born Ferro's first title sequence was for "Dr. Strangelove" and featured cards that were hand-lettered with grease pencil on glass. Another of his early notable title sequences was for 1968's "The Thomas Crowne Affair" directed by Norman Jewison.
Ferro, who was born on a farm in Antilla and moved to New York in his teens, began as an illustrator for Atlas Comics and worked with comic legend Stan Lee on a series of science fiction adventure comics.
He worked on nine films directed by Jonathan Demme including "Stop Making Sense", "Philadelphia" and "Married to the Mob."
He continued to design through the 1990s, making title sequences for Gus van Sant's "Good Will Hunting", "L.A. Confidential" and the first "Men In Black".
Ferro was close friends with Hal Ashby, and worked on his films "Harold and Maude", "Bound for Glory" and "Being There."
Twelve of the films featuring Farro's work have gone on to win Oscars. Ferro won numerous Clios throughout his life, as well as a DGA Excellence in Film award, and was inducted into the Art Directors Hall of Fame in 2000.
Ferro died from complications from pneumonia in Arizona. His family confirmed the news to industry publication the Art of the Title, reports variety.com.
Cuban-born Ferro's first title sequence was for "Dr. Strangelove" and featured cards that were hand-lettered with grease pencil on glass. Another of his early notable title sequences was for 1968's "The Thomas Crowne Affair" directed by Norman Jewison.
Ferro, who was born on a farm in Antilla and moved to New York in his teens, began as an illustrator for Atlas Comics and worked with comic legend Stan Lee on a series of science fiction adventure comics.
He worked on nine films directed by Jonathan Demme including "Stop Making Sense", "Philadelphia" and "Married to the Mob."
He continued to design through the 1990s, making title sequences for Gus van Sant's "Good Will Hunting", "L.A. Confidential" and the first "Men In Black".
Ferro was close friends with Hal Ashby, and worked on his films "Harold and Maude", "Bound for Glory" and "Being There."
Twelve of the films featuring Farro's work have gone on to win Oscars. Ferro won numerous Clios throughout his life, as well as a DGA Excellence in Film award, and was inducted into the Art Directors Hall of Fame in 2000.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Rake News': Trump Says Finland Avoids Wildfires by 'Raking' Forests, Finns Baffled
- Priyanka Chopra Beats Nick Jonas in Mortal Kombat, See Pics
- Lux Golden Rose Award: Kareena-Alia’s Chic Gowns to Shah Rukh-Varun’s Charm
- WWT20: ICC Trolls Confused Pakistan Fans With Hilarious Tweet
- Wrong to Expect Dhoni to Play Like a 20-year-old: Kapil Dev
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...