Pablo Ferro, Legendary Title Designer of 'Dr. Strangelove', 'Men In Black', Passed Away

Pablo Ferro, who designed the title sequences for classic films like Dr. Strangelove, Bullitt, Men In Black and A Clockwork Orange is dead. He was 83.Ferro died from complications from pneumonia in Arizona. His family confirmed the news to industry publication the Art of the Title, reports variety.com.Cuban-born Ferro's first title sequence was for "Dr. Strangelove" and featured cards that were hand-lettered with grease pencil on glass. Another of his early notable title sequences was for 1968's "The Thomas Crowne Affair" directed by Norman Jewison.Ferro, who was born on a farm in Antilla and moved to New York in his teens, began as an illustrator for Atlas Comics and worked with comic legend Stan Lee on a series of science fiction adventure comics.He worked on nine films directed by Jonathan Demme including "Stop Making Sense", "Philadelphia" and "Married to the Mob."He continued to design through the 1990s, making title sequences for Gus van Sant's "Good Will Hunting", "L.A. Confidential" and the first "Men In Black".Ferro was close friends with Hal Ashby, and worked on his films "Harold and Maude", "Bound for Glory" and "Being There."Twelve of the films featuring Farro's work have gone on to win Oscars. Ferro won numerous Clios throughout his life, as well as a DGA Excellence in Film award, and was inducted into the Art Directors Hall of Fame in 2000.