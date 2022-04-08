Pachinko Ep 5 Review: Kim Min-ha Is Ready To Move On But Lee Min-ho Has Other Plans

The new episode of Pachinko is out on Apple TV+ and it has finally picked some pace. Fans in the last episode watched an emotional Sunja (Kim Min-ha) leaving her family behind after she married Pastor Isak (Steve Sanghyun Noh) owing to her pregnancy. Meanwhile, Solomon (Jin Ha) finds himself in a pickle after Halmoni refused to sell her property to his company.

The new episode continues to intertwine the threads left loose in the previous episode. However, the theme of episode 5 seemed to be about letting go and regaining. Pachinko episode 5 starts with Sunja and Isak themselves in a slum area of Osaka. With pigs loitering around and minimal space to live, Sunja is welcomed with open arms by her sister-in-law Kyunghee (Jung Eun-chae). On Sunja and Isak’s first night in Osaka, Kyunghee offers them a serving of white rice among other dishes. The serving reminds her of her mother, leaving Sunja in tears.

At night, Isak’s older brother opens up about his worry about Sunja to Kyunghee. He confesses he hadn’t anticipated her to be so far along the pregnancy and was wary of her, given that they didn’t know where she comes from. Sunja, who is in the other room with Isak, senses their disappointment and opens up about her thoughts to Isak. While Sunja is evidently worried, Isak confides in Sunja about his worries as well. Sunja and Isak confess they don’t feel like they belong in Osaka. While Isak reminds Sunja that she is a courageous woman, he worries that he might let Sunja down. However, Sunja comforts him.

The couple shares an intimate moment for the first time as husband and wife that night and their bond is hinted to grow closer. As days pass by, Sunja tries to adapt herself to the local conditions but is heartbroken when she learns that a piece of clothing she brought from home was washed off, taking away the last smell of the land she’s come from. Opening up about her aching heart caused by leaving her home behind, Sunja asks Kyunghee if the pain ever ends. An emotional Kyunghee comforts her that she might get used to the pain, hinting that she too is in pain.

Making her peace with the new world, life throws Sunja her first hurdle in Japan. Moneylenders knock on the family’s doors, demanding the ladies pay off a loan Kyunghee’s husband borrowed when Sunja and Isak first reached Osaka.

Sunja decides to sell her prized possession — the watch Hansu gave her — in order to pay off the debts. Her bargaining skills help her earn 300 yen for the watch and she decides to pay the debt off personally. Fear struck Kyunghee stops her from venturing into the space which was meant only for men, confessing that she has been living a life of fear since she’s landed in Osaka. Sunja comforts her by revealing that she too has been living in fear but encourages her to face them together.

Just when you think that Sunja is leaving her past behind, Hansu (Lee Min-ho) follows her trail. He lands up at the shop where she sold the watch he gave her and buys it back from him. Although Hansu’s appearance in the episode is restricted to a few minutes, it is enough to hint that Sunja’s past is going to haunt her present.

Simultaneously, Pachinko shows the older Sunja (Youn Yuh-jung) and her son Mozasu (Soji Arai) immersing Kyunghee’s ashes in the sea. They then decide to visit Sunja’s father’s grave but to her shock, the graveyard was turned into a parking lot. Her search lands her at Bokhee’s doorstep, one of the sisters who worked at Sunja’s mother’s boarding house in Busan before the war. Sunja learns about her mother’s passing during the war and that her other sister at the boarding house, Donghee, had died young. She tracks down her father’s grave and pays her respects. Having spent time in Busan, Sunja requests her son to take her back to Osaka.

In the meantime, Solomon is still in Japan and reunites with a friend at the latter’s engagement where he learns that his reputation in the market is sinking. While Solomon believes it wouldn’t make a difference since he will return to New York, his friend warns him. Though his job is at stake, his mind is occupied by Hana.

His hunt for Hana leads him to a low dwelling area where he crosses paths with one of his oldest family friends, Haruki, who disappeared years ago. Solomon learns Haruki is leading a different life now, a much more challenging life but happier life than he did before. So, when Solomon offers financial support, Haruki refuses and disappears. The thought-provoking meeting has Solomon’s attention until he notices something unusual about the company on his way back home. He decides to inform the team but in return, he finds out he’s being laid off but a call from Hana has his attention yet again.

As compared to the previous episodes, Pachinko episode 5 was faster in pace. There wasn’t a single moment when you could allow yourself to be distracted. While Kim Min-ha has already proved she can carry the show effortlessly on her shoulders, Jung Eun-chae supports her with ease in their scenes together. The King: Eternal Monarch star presents a different shade in the show, making me want to see more of her.

The show also finally lets Solomon’s character settle in and take the driver’s seat for a bit. In the previous episodes, Jin Ha appeared a tad out of place in the ensemble but in the fifth episode, he finally lets himself loose a little.

Pachinko streams on Apple TV+, with new episodes dropping every Friday.

